Congress will slide no further, can now reverse tide: Salman Khurshid after Assembly polls results

The Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly Elections results are indications that the Congress’ slide in the country has stopped and it can now look forward to reversing the tide, senior party leader Salman Khurshid said on Monday, PTI reported.

The party doubled its 2014 tally in Haryana and the Congress-NCP alliance improved its tally in Maharashtra in the recently-concluded Assembly elections.

Terming the results as “encouraging”, Khurshid told the news agency, “It (the election results) gives them (Congress workers) a second breath and I think it’s a reminder to all of us in the Congress that there is a lot of life in us and what we need to do now is to get back on our feet and fight with faith and conviction.”

“I think it’s a clear indication that there is no further slide and we can start reversing the tide”, he said, adding the Congress now needs clarity of purpose.

The former Union minister also said that the Grand Old Party has come out of a bad period of confusion and self-doubt, referring to the Congress’ performance in the Lok Sabha elections and the subsequent resignation of Rahul Gandhi as Congress chief.

“We were coming out of a very bad period, we had obviously lot of confusion, self-doubt etc. I think all that haze has cleared and we can see the path clear again,” he said.

While the party has an excellent manifesto, however, there needs to be clarity of purpose in public performances, Khurshid said. He added that departing from manifesto and taking contradictory positions are some things that need to be avoided.

“We need clarity of unity and purpose and I hope that we will be able to show that,” Khurshid said.