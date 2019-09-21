Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections full schedule

The Election Commission of India Saturday announced the dates of Assembly elections for the states of Maharashtra and Haryana and also released the schedule for bypolls to 60 constituencies across 18 states. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora in a press conference in New Delhi on Saturday said single-phase polls would be held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21 and the results would be declared on October 24.

Here are the important dates announced by the Election Commission:

Issue of notification: September 27

Last date for filing nominations: October 4

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 5

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: October 7

Date of polling: October 21

Date of counting: October 24

Date before which election shall be completed: October 27

Important dates for by-polls:

Issue of notification: September 23

Last date for filing nominations: September 30

Date for scrutiny of nominations: October 1

Last date for withdrawal of candidature: October 3

Date of polling: October 21

Date of counting: October 24

Date before which election shall be completed: October 27