Maharashtra: Guv announces measures to reduce expenses of Raj Bhavan

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File) Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. (File)

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced a series of austerity measures to reduce the expenses of Raj Bhavan to make more resources available for Covid-19 relief work.

According to a statement, the Governor gave instructions to Raj Bhavan to undertake certain measures in the current financial year to reduce its expenses. These included no new capital works to be undertaken and the Independence Day Reception this year to be cancelled. Also, the proposal for the purchase of a new car has been deferred and there will no new regular recruitment at Raj Bhavan.

The other measures included discontinuation of the practice of offering gifts and mementos to VVIPs and the practice of welcoming VIP visitors with bouquets. Further, the rooms that house guests at Raj Bhavan will not be decorated with vases and flower pots. The meetings and interactions with vice-chancellors and various officials will be conducted via video conference to avoid any expenses on travel.

“It is estimated that these measures will save nearly 10 to 15 per cent of the budget of the Raj Bhavan in the current fiscal,” the statement said, adding that the Governor has contributed his one-month salary and pledged 30 per cent of his salary for one year to the PM CARES Fund. ens

