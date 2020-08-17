Maharashtra Govts extends deadline for reshuffle of IPS officers for third time

The delay in the reshuffle of IPS officers also puts on hold other transfers, including of lower-rung officers from inspectors to constables. (File)

The Maharashtra government has set September 5 as the new deadline for the reshuffle of senior IPS officers in the state. This is the third deadline this year. The transfers were to take place earlier by July 31, and then by August 15.

At the request of the police, the government has extended the deadline once again, this time citing the upcoming Ganeshotsav, which requires large scale police supervision and deployment.

The Indian Express has learnt that a list of officers to be transferred had been finalised last week after a meeting of senior leaders. A home department official said that it had been decided that at least six senior IPS officers of the state would be shifted into new postings as unit chiefs of Nashik, Pimpri Chinchwad and Nagpur among other commissionerates.

“However, before the orders went out from the home department before August 15, which was the deadline, a request came from the police top brass that the transfer orders be held. The reason given was the 10-day Ganeshotsav starting from August 22. The government complied and hence the deadline was extended,” the official added.

The extended delay has led to some discontent among IPS officers who were waiting for their transfers. “While normally Ganeshotsav sees huge crowds, this time it is going to be a low-key affair keeping in mind the lockdown restrictions. It should not have been a reason for delaying the transfer,” an officer said.

“Also, it could have been pointed out earlier when the government was extending the deadline to August 15,” the officer added, explaining that they could have fixed September 5 as the deadline in one shot.

Some officials are of the view that the real reason for the delay is due to unhappiness in the top echelons of the police that IPS officers were lobbying with political leaders for desired postings. “A warning has been sounded within the force by senior officers against lobbying for posts,” said a senior officer.

The delay in the reshuffle of IPS officers also puts on hold other transfers, including of lower-rung officers from inspectors to constables.

