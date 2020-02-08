Maharashtra Govt urges public not to discriminate against Chinese

On February 6, The Indian Express had reported instances of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in Mumbai. (Representational/PTI photo) On February 6, The Indian Express had reported instances of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in Mumbai. (Representational/PTI photo)

State health minister Rajesh Tope Friday issued a statement urging people not to discriminate against foreign nationals from countries affected by the novel strain of coronavirus. His remarks come days after several Chinese nationals residing in the city claimed that they have been facing discrimination due to a panic caused by the infection that has claimed 636 lives across the world until Friday.

“In some companies, these employees (Chinese nationals) have been asked for medical fitness certificates or laboratory test reports as a precondition of resuming their job,” the statement issued by the health ministry said.

The health ministry also clarified that each passenger flying to India from China is monitored for two weeks. “Whoever is joining work after 14 days home isolation needs no medical certificate or laboratory evidence,” it said.

On February 6, The Indian Express had reported instances of discrimination faced by Chinese nationals in the city. In one of the cases, a 30-year-old woman had alleged she was asked by a housing society member to show her travel history before being allowed to enter her friend’s flat in Khar, Mumbai’s western suburbs.

In another case, a 27-year-old man had to cancel his return ticket from China to Mumbai after his landlord told him that entry to Santacruz West residential society, where he lives as a tenant, will be prohibited if he did not come with a health certificate.

The ministry also urged people to not believe in rumours that have indicated non-vegetarian food as a cause of the infection. Meanwhile, five new patients, including a Chinese national, have been put under quarantine on suspicion of coronavirus infection in the state.

