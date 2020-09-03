Maharashtra: Govt transfers over 30 senior IPS officers

The general transfers of state IPS officers could not be carried out in the two-month window allotted for it due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (File)

Maharashtra Police witnessed a major reshuffle in its top echelons with over 30 senior IPS officers being transferred. The much-delayed reshuffle is the first which has taken place after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government took charge in the state.

Among the major transfers, 1990-batch IPS officer Sadanand Date, who re-joined his parent-cadre Maharashtra earlier this year after years in central deputation, will be the first police commissioner of the newly formed Mira-Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police commissionerate.

While Date’s batchmate Bipin Kumar Singh was posted as the Navi Mumbai police commissioner, Deven Bharti, a 1994-batch IPS officer, was transferred from the post of Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief. His new posting is yet to be announced.

In the city, Milind Bharambe, was posted as the Joint Commissioner of Police (crime), a post that was vacant since his predecessor Santosh Rastogi went on central deputation earlier this year. Nashik City Police Commissioner Vishwas Nangre Patil was transferred back to the city as the Joint Commissioner of Police (law and order) in place of Vinoy Kumar Choubey, who was transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

IG (cyber) Yashasvi Yadav was posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic), while Cherring Dorje was posted as Special IG (prisons) replacing Deepak Pandey, who was transferred as Nashik City Police Commissioner.

Rajkumar Vhatkar, who was earlier with the Navi Mumbai Police, was posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (administration) in Mumbai.

At the DIG level, Sandeep Karnik was posted as Additional Commissioner of Police (west region), Satyanarayan Choudhary was posted as Addl CP (south region), Dyaneshwar Chavan as Addl CP (central region)

Rajneesh Seth was posted as the Director-General of ACB, Amitesh Kumar Nagpur City Police Commissioner, while Krisha Prakash was posted as Pimpri-Chinchwad Police Commissioner. Rashmi Shukla was appointed as the DG Coastal Security, a post that was upgraded.

The general transfers of state IPS officers could not be carried out in the two-month window allotted for it due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Eventually, the state government had asked the transfers to be carried out by July 31, which was later postponed to August 15.

While a list of transfers had been formalised days before this deadline, some senior officers of the Maharashtra police were unhappy with some transfers that they believed were carried out due to intense lobbying. Hence, the transfers could not be carried out and another extension, till September 5, was allowed.

