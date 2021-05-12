Maharashtra govt to use 18-44 Covaxin stock for 45+ group

The Maharashtra government will utilise the Covaxin stock it had purchased for the 18-44 age group to inoculate people in the 45-and-above age group who are waiting to get their second shot, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Tuesday.

“Inoculation of 45+ group comes under the National Vaccination Drive. But there is a shortage of Covaxin as the Centre has not supplied us with adequate stock. Five lakh people are awaiting their second dose. The state government had recently purchased vaccine for 18 to 44 years group. Now, we will use this stock to overcome the shortage and help complete the vaccination process of 45-and-above age group,” Tope, who held discussions with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said.

Maharashtra has vaccinated 1.85 crore people so far.

“The state has purchased 2.75 lakh doses of Covaxin for people aged between 18 and 44. Apart from this, there is a stock of 35,000 Covaxin for 45-plus group. Together, it works to 3.45 lakh shots. Now, we have decided to utilise this entire stock for second dose,” Tope said.