Maharashtra govt to compensate farmers for cyclone losses

According to the directives, kharif cultivators will be compensated with Rs 8,000 per hectare, whereas those cultivating fruits and vegetables will be provided with Rs 18,000 per hectare.

TEN MONTHS after rainfall associated with two cyclones in the Arabian Sea flattened standing crops in south Konkan districts, the Maharashtra government on Monday announced compensation for the farmers.

Farmers who undertook kharif and vegetable cultivation in Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg will be compensated, as per the directives issued by the Maharashtra government.

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Kyarr had developed in October last year and caused widespread heavy rain over Ratnagiri, along with other south Konkan districts. Within a week, Cyclone Maha formed in the same location, continuing the rainfall activity over the Konakn coast. Since it was almost harvest time, massive crop damage was reported. As many as 349 talukas from 34 districts were affected due to these cyclonic storms.

In all, a sum of Rs 8.88 crore has been disbursed and the Konkan division will be responsible for the further disbursal to farmers in Thane, Palghar, Raighad and Sindhudurg who suffered losses last year.

