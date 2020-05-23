Maharashtra: Govt submits probe reports to HC in sealed cover

The state government submitted in a sealed cover two investigation reports and submitted that the hearing is pending before the top court. (File) The state government submitted in a sealed cover two investigation reports and submitted that the hearing is pending before the top court. (File)

The Maharashtra government submitted in sealed cover two investigation reports in the Palghar mob lynching case before the Bombay High Court while responding to pleas seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), National Investigation Agency (NIA) or a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the high court’s supervision and said that a similar case is pending before the Supreme Court.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice S S Shinde heard through videoconference pleas filed by advocate Alakh Alok Srivastava and others seeking a CBI, NIA or court-monitored probe by an SIT in the April 16 Palghar mob lynching case.

The court on April 30 had directed the state government and the police to respond to the plea and file a report on the investigation into the incident so far and the details of the departmental inquiry that has been initiated against the police officials who were suspended after the incident. The state government submitted in a sealed cover two investigation reports and submitted that the hearing is pending before the top court.

On April 30, the government lawyer had informed the court that 101 people had been arrested in the case, while some police personnel were suspended. The Maharashtra government has ordered a probe by the state CID.

