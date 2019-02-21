Maharashtra govt signs MoU to run tractors on hydrogen fuel

The state environment department has signed an MoU with a company to run tractors on H2 fuel cell technology.

State Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam said the company, Jimpex Biotechnology, based in Ahmedabad, claims the experiment has been successful abroad. “It has promised to demonstrate how a tractor can run on hydrogen fuel. The demonstration is likely to take place next week at Girguam Chowpatty,” said Kadam, adding that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray would be present at the event.

According to the company, the fuel is a mixture of hydrogen and oxygen. The technology increases the efficiency of engine by 40-50 per cent, saving fuel, the company claims on its website.

Kadam said if the experiment was successful, the government would take a further decision on it. “It will be a great step for the environment after the plastic ban to minimise pollution,” he added.

Environment department officials said the H2 kit was free from hazardous emissions. “The technology combines hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, heat and water. But the proposal is at the initial stage. Similar technology is used to run light vehicles in Japan. But, everything depends on the demonstration,” an official said.

Meanwhile, Kadam said the government would send a proposal to Niti Aayog seeking funds for the cleaning of rivers in the state. “We will send a proposal seeking funds of Rs 3,810 crore for cleaning and widening of 21 rivers,” he added.