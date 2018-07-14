Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 75.41 lakh for fishermen affected by cyclone Ockhi

Around 350 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were affected by Ockhi, which had originated from Sri Lanka and swiftly progressed northwards along the west coast before weakening near Gujarat coast on December 5, last year. (Express Photo) Around 350 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were affected by Ockhi, which had originated from Sri Lanka and swiftly progressed northwards along the west coast before weakening near Gujarat coast on December 5, last year. (Express Photo)

SEVEN MONTHS after cyclone Ockhi hit the Indian west coast, causing widespread devastation to several states, the Maharashtra government has approved a sum of Rs 75.41 lakh as compensation for the affected fishermen in four districts of Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg. Ockhi had hit the Maharashtra coast on December 4 and 5 last year, after disrupting lives in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshdweep and before crossing over Goa and Maharashtra.

Following this, the district administrations from Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg had written to the government seeking financial aide for families of approximately 30 fishermen. Out of the sanctioned budget, Rs 53.62 lakh and Rs 21.11 has been allotted for fishermen in Ratnagiri and Sindudugh districts, respectively, from where maximum damage — in the form of wreckage of boats and fishing nets — was reported. The government will also compensate for the partially damaged boats, mostly belonging to the fishermen in Palghar and Raigad districts.

“After the panchanama is completed, the finance department will initiate the process of disbursing the compensation. This amount will be directly transferred to the bank accounts of the fishermen,” said an official in the disaster management department at Raigad.

Around 350 fishermen from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Lakshadweep were affected by Ockhi, which had originated from Sri Lanka and swiftly progressed northwards along the west coast before weakening near Gujarat coast on December 5, last year.

