Cheers to Mumbai: Bars, hotels to remain open on Dec 31 night

Ahead of the New Year celebrations, the Maharashtra government on Saturday issued a statement, saying that bars, hotels and pubs can remain open on the night of December 31 in Mumbai.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray, chief of Shiv Sena’s youth wing, had written a letter to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to allow markets, especially in non-residential areas, to remain open all night in Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and other cities on New Year.

In his letter, Thackeray also stated that the move would help generate more employment and revenue for the state. “The residents of the country’s financial and entertainment hub need more space and time to unwind after hours of work,” he said.

Aaditya, who has been advocating for a more relaxed nightlife in Mumbai, also reminded the CM of a resolution of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, passed in 2013, to let hotels and shops in non-residential areas in Mumbai to remain open 24X7.

“The proposal for Mumbai is awaiting your approval from the Home Department (which is handled by Fadnavis himself),” the 24-year-old leader had said in his letter.

In another development earlier, the Maharashtra government on Thursday approved the implementation of 7th Pay Commission recommendations from January 1, a move that will benefit more than 20 lakh employees and pensioners.

The Cabinet approval to the pay hike of government employees, which will cost the state exchequer Rs. 38,655 crore, comes just months ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The state will face Assembly polls in the second half of 2019. The Sena is a constituent of the BJP-led governments in Maharashtra and at the Centre.