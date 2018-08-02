Maharashtra: Govt not handling Maratha quota demand ‘honestly’, says former CM Prithviraj Chavan

Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File) Former Maharashtra CM Prithviraj Chavan. (Express Photo by Prashant Nadkar/File)

The BJP-led state government has not handled the Maratha reservation issue “with honest intentions”, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said in Pune on Wednesday. Chavan was in the city to present an award to K Sivan, chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation.

“People are losing their patience… because the government has not handled the matter with honest intentions… the reservation law framed by the Congress government had some flaws and that’s why it was stayed by the court. The next government also tabled the same law and the matter was again stayed by the court. This attitude shows that the BJP government doesn’t intend to award reservation to the Maratha community anytime soon,” he said.

Expressing doubts about Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s claim about giving reservation to the Dhangar community within seven days, Chavan asked if such a move was possible. “The government has only given false promises to the Maratha and Dhangar communities. How is it possible to do this, when nothing significant has been attempted in the last three-and-a-half years,” questioned the former CM.

Former Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, who was also present at the event, pointed out that it was the Congress that had first constituted a committee, during the tenure of then Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, to look into the issue.

On Assam’s National Register for Citizens, Shinde criticised the central government and said its actions had resulted in the “exclusion of lakhs of citizens of Assam” from the NRC.

“What we need to do is carry out detailed groundwork… the way the government is handling the issue is completely wrong. Rather than giving a rough estimate of 40 lakh or 50 lakh migrants in Assam, concrete work must be undertaken to find out the exact number of migrants and others. Many of them even have their second or third generation living in Assam,” said Shinde.

Addressing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s warning of a “civil war-like situation”, Shinde said, “ Many of them have tried to convert India into a Hindu nation but all of them have failed, always. India is not a country that follows or believe in any single religion, community, caste or creed, but it is country of multiple religions and faiths. The comment is in light of knowing… about this multi-fabric nature of India and to emphasise that nobody can try to change it overnight.”

‘Why is BJP govt buying bullet trains?’

Former CM Prithviraj Chavan also sought to know why the Centre was “buying” bullet trains. “In all these years, governments have always entrusted Indian engineers and scientists, to set up the country’s atomic energy bases and space programmes. Then why is the BJP government buying bullet trains? Why can’t our engineers and scientists be offered a chance to do the same,” asked Chavan during the function, organised by the Tilak Smarak Trust.

