Maharashtra: Govt in talks with Wistron Corporation to set up plant

Days after workers went on a rampage at a Wistron Corporation plant in Karnataka’s Kolar district over alleged delay in payment of wages, the Maharashtra government has begun wooing the company to set up a plant in the state.

Sources in the government said that a delegation of the company had met Industries Minister Subhash Desai last week. However, the government is tight-lipped about the move and officials said no details canbe provided as yet. Desai also declined to speak on the matter.

A source said that the government has assured full support and cooperation to the company for setting up a plant in Maharashtra. “After the issue in Karnataka, government officials had reached out to the company immediately and are in touch with them. Our dialogue is on. We will see how things move further,” said a source.

On December 12, workers at the plant at Narasapura in Kolar went on a rampage following the non-redressal of payment and overtime issues at a new factory of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India Private Limited, a subsidiary of Wistron Corporation – the Taiwan-headquartered computer and computer peripheral firm that manufactures iPhones for Apple and other products.

Sources said that the industry department had been in discussion with the company even before the incident took place on December 12. “There have been continuous efforts from the state… discussions are being held from time to time to bring in more investments,” said an official.

Earlier this year, to attract investments in the state, the government had launched key investment promotion initiatives under ‘Magnetic Maharashtra 2.0’, such as Plug & Play Infrastructure, Maha Jobs, Maha Parwana, Investor First Programme, Capacity Augmentation of MIDC land banks and Dedicated Country Desks. In the last six months, the government has signed more than 1.1 lakh crore memorandum of understandings (MoUs). Last week, it had signed MoUs worth Rs 61,000 crore with 25 Indian companies in more than 15 sectors.