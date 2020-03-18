Maharashtra: Tribal students sent home from hostels

To control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the state government has decided to suspend classes in all schools and colleges till March 31. (File/Representational Image) To control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the state government has decided to suspend classes in all schools and colleges till March 31. (File/Representational Image)

Calling the state government’s move to send tribal students living in hostels back home “hasty”, activists said the tribal department should have instead allowed them to stay as most students belong to remote areas.

To control the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the state government has decided to suspend classes in all schools and colleges till March 31. Barring board examination, all other exams, including in universities, have been postponed. Most students have left for their homes although colleges have not explicitly asked them to do so.

The office of the project director of the Integrated Tribal Development Project (ITDP) Ghodegaon, in accordance to government directives, ensured that students are sent home. Jitendra Dudi, project director, ITDP Ghodegaon, said special buses were hired to transport students back home.

“Around 800 out of of 1,800 students staying in various hostels in the region were sent home. A majority had already gone home for Holi and were instructed to stay back,” he said.

Dudi also said the list of students with phone numbers and locations were shared with respective district health officers, who would keep an eye on students for any sign of the infection. Students were given a health check before they left Pune.

This move, however, has been criticised by tribal rights activist Sanjay Dabhade, who questioned the rationale behind sending students home.

“Most students come from remote areas where healthcare cover is minimal. If any student is infected, it will rampantly spread in rural areas,” he said.

Similarly, social worker Madan Pathave said the decision was not in the interest of tribal areas. “By sending untested students homes to remote parts of the state, the government has increased the possibility of local transmission,” he said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.