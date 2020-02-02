Maharashtra govt grants 2-month extension to panel, releases funds to pay staffers

The Bhima Koregaon violence took place on January 1, 2018. (File) The Bhima Koregaon violence took place on January 1, 2018. (File)

A day after the two-member Koregaon Bhima Commission of Inquiry asked the Maharashtra government to wind up the panel, citing “humiliation” of staff and denial of even basic financial resources, state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday announced that the commission has been given another extension of two months. The state government has also released funds to pay the salaries of officials and staffers, as well as for other expenses of the panel, said the minister.

In a tweet on the issue, Deshmukh said orders have been issued for action against officials who were responsible for the delay in releasing funds for the commission.

In a letter to the state chief secretary, commission chairman, former Calcutta High Court Chief Justice J N Patel, had stated that the state government did not seem serious about the work of the commission. He said the commission was not in a position to function due to lack of money, and couldn’t even take care of its day-to-day expenses.

“Honourable chairman of commission is at pains to express its displeasure and expects the state to take remedial steps to nullify the lapses on the part of its officials so that the commission can function efficiently and effectively,” the letter added.

An official from the commission had tried to hand over the letter to the Home department on Friday. But by the time he reached the Home department office, its working hours were over, so the letter was delivered to the Home department on Saturday, confirmed V V Palnitkar, secretary of the commission.

The commission, whose other member is former chief secretary Sumit Malik, was constituted by the state government on February 9, 2018, to inquire into the ‘exact sequence’ of events that led to violence on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon on January 1 that year. One person had died and several others were injured in the violence.

The commission was initially given four months to submit its report, but its tenure had to be repeatedly extended to allow it to complete its work. The Commission has received three extensions of four months each, and once for six months. Its current tenure was set to expire on February 8.

A couple of weeks ago, the commission had submitted a ‘status report’ to the government and said it would require at least six more months to complete its work as at least 50 witnesses were yet to be examined. Twenty nine witnesses have deposed before the commission till now.

