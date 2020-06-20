Maharashtra: Govt gives NMC corporators permission to hold meeting

The meeting had become a source of conflict between Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and corporators across party lines. The meeting had become a source of conflict between Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and corporators across party lines.

The state government has given permission to corporators of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) to hold their general body meeting on Saturday.

The meeting had become a source of conflict between Municipal Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe and corporators across party lines. While the NMC had first allowed it on June 13, Mundhe had “withdrawn permission” on June 15, eliciting strong reaction from both BJP and Congress leaders. Mundhe had later sought direction from the state government.

Granting permission for the meeting, the state government stated in a letter, “Such meetings have been held by observing necessary corona-related precautions like social distancing as per state government directives dated April 3. So, the proposed NMC meeting can also be held with due precautions and with limited number of members attending and others participating online”.

Claiming vindication of their stand, senior BJP corporator Dayashankar Tiwari said, “It’s a blow to Mundhe and a victory for elected people’s representatives. Such meetings have been held at Nashik, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad in the past. Mundhe had tried to block it but finally the truth triumphed”.

