Maharashtra govt rolls out free hepatitis treatment program, medical colleges across state

The Maharashtra government has rolled out free hepatitis treatment, allocating eight centres in medical colleges across the state under the National Viral Hepatitis Control Program.

The World Hepatitis Day was observed on Sunday. Union minister of state for health and family welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey, in an event at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal Medical College Hall, said a national relief centre has been set up to provide information on treatment and increase detection rate. India has an aim to eliminate viral Hepatitis by 2030.

“It is estimated that there are about four crore Hepatitis B patients while around 60 lakhs to 1.2 crore Hepatitis C patients in India. These patients are at high risk of developing liver-related disease and cancer,” Choubey said. The viral infection commonly spreads through blood transfusions or sexual intercourse and leads to liver inflammation.

Of eight regional centres in Maharashtra, in Mumbai, Sion hospital will be the nodal centre for hepatitis management. “The government aims to curb Hepatitis B, C and E, known to affect liver functions,” said Dr Pradeep Vyas, health secretary, Maharashtra.