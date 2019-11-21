Maharashtra impasse: Congress-NCP reach ‘unanimity’ on issues, to hold talks with Sena

Inching closer to the possibility of a Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance in Maharashtra, Congress leader and former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said Thursday the meeting with the NCP reached “complete unanimity” and talks with Sena will finalise the “architecture” of the tie-up.

“The NCP and the Congress have completed discussions on all issues. There is complete unanimity between the two parties on all the issues,” former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters.

Chavan said the decision on the Maharashtra government formation will be taken on Friday based on the what the architecture of the alliance will be. The final decision will be announced in Mumbai, he added. The announcement of the Common Minimum Programme (CMP) will clarify details of the new government, Chavan said.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders KC Venugopal, Ahmed Patel and Mallikarjun Kharge are scheduled to reach Mumbai on Friday to hold meetings with Sena and NCP for discussion over modalities of government formation in Maharashtra. Marathon meetings between the Congress and the NCP took place in Delhi this week to discuss the contours of the alliance with Sena.

Earlier today, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut claimed that final decision on Maharashtra government formation will be taken within two days. Earlier, on Wednesday, Raut said, the “picture” about the government formation would become clear in a day or two and the chief minister from Shiv Sena would take oath before the first week of December.

Opposing the likely formation of the tripartite alliance in Maharashtra, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said, “Congress should not back Shiv Sena and NCP to form govt in Maharashtra if it does not get chief minister’s post on a rotational basis.”

Maharashtra’s future has remained uncertain ever since Sena broke its three-decade-long alliance with the BJP as the latter refused Sena’s demand to share the chief ministerial post for 2.5 years. Post the break-up, the state has been under the President’s rule.

The BJP and Sena, which fought the Assembly polls in the alliance, had secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively, in the 288-member Assembly. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.