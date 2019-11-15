Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena, BJP again release videos on power-sharing claims

A VIDEO war once again broke out between estranged allies BJP and Shiv Sena on Thursday over claims of who is speaking the truth in regard to the two parties deciding to share power equally. The videos were released after BJP president Amit Shah on Wednesday rejected Sena’s claim that his party had promised Sena rotational chief ministership if the two allies came to power in the state.

Advertising

Sena supporters on Thursday circulated a purported video on social media in which party chief Uddhav Thackeray is seen addressing the cadre at a hotel in Mumbai. The video is said to have been shot on February 19, after BJP and Sena entered into an alliance for both the Lok Sabha and state elections. In the purported video, Uddhav is heard saying that he has spoken about equal sharing of the post of the chief minister between the two parties if they form they government in the state.

“Did you understand what the CM has said? Equal posts and equal responsibilities, this means I have brought parity between the two parties. Over the last 25 years, there was this rule that the party that wins the maximum number of seats will get the

CM’s post. I have not accepted this rule now. It is our dream that our chief minister should be installed,” Uddhav is heard saying in the purported video.

Advertising

Later, BJP supporters also released a purported video on social media, in which Sena MLA from Digras, Sanjay Rathod, is seen telling a gathering that Devendra Fadnavis would become the next chief minister of Maharashtra. “I often look at the CM’s face. In spite of being under so much pressure, there is never any worry on his face. Through his calm demeanor, he has managed to get his work done. It is because of this that I have no doubt that he will be the chief minister of Maharashtra,” Rathod said in the purported video.

In October, when then chief minister Fadnavis had denied that BJP ever promised to share the chief minister’s post with its ally, Sena had made public a purported video of the CM, in which he is seen talking about equal sharing of posts and responsibilities in the state government.