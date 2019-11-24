Maharashtra govt formation: Daroda missing, Sena rival files complaint

The Shiv Sena has filed a missing complaint for Nationalist Congress Party’s Shahapur MLA Daulat Daroda at Shahapur police station on Saturday. Daroda is one of the five NCP legislators who have not been accessible since a faction of the party, led by Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra early on Saturday, sided with the BJP-led government.

The missing complaint was filed by Sena leader Pandurang Warora, who was defeated by Daroda in the October 21 Assembly elections.

“I have come to know that Daroda has been missing since Friday night. Our area, which is reeling under the effects of drought, needs its elected representative. Necessary steps should be taken to ensure that he is found,” Warora said in his complaint.

Daroda reportedly went “missing” soon after he reached Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai Saturday morning to attend Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar’s swearing-in ceremonies. Daroda’s son Karan told reporters that his father was not in touch with any family members since Saturday morning.