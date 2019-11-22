Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Sena won’t side with BJP even if offered Indra’s throne, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Sena won’t side with BJP even if offered Indra’s throne, says Sanjay Rauthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-shiv-sena-congress-ncp-sharad-pawar-uddhav-thackeray-sonia-gandhi-cm-post-6131242/
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra is set to end within the next 48 hours with the Congress and NCP reaching an understanding Thursday on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of party legislators Friday morning, hours after he and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in south Mumbai, sources said. In the meeting, Thackeray is expected to deliberate on the party’s line of action in the backdrop of the three main non-BJP parties making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, a party leader said.
The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra is set to end within the next 48 hours with the Congress and NCP reaching an understanding Thursday on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The two parties, sources said, will join the government and the nitty-gritty of the power-sharing formula could be finalised and announced before Saturday.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal are expected in Mumbai Friday where, along with the NCP, they will finalise the power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena leadership.
Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Congress and NCP have reached an understanding on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state.
The special meeting before allying with Sena was must for CWC
The CWC had to hold a special meeting and give its in-principle approval since an alliance with the Sena, which has a hard Hindutva past, is no less than crossing the Rubicon for the Congress.
Sometimes it's better to get out of a relationship, not out of ego but for self respect: Sanjay Raut
"People of Maharashtra want Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray to become the CM," he said. Asked if the three non-BJP parties would meet the state governor on Friday itself, Raut quipped, "Why meet the governor when the President's rule is in place".
Meanwhile, he tweeted: "Kabhi Kabhi kuch rishton se bahar aajana acha hota hai. Ahankaar ke liye nahi, Swabhimaan ke liye (Sometimes it's better to get out of a relationship, not out of ego but for self respect)
Sena won't side with BJP even if offered Indra's throne: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena won't side with the BJP even if offered Lord Indra's throne, Sena MP Sanjay Raut said on Friday. Talking to reporters, Raut reiterated that his party will get the Maharashtra CM's post when the three-party alliance with Congress and NCP assumes power. "The time for offers has ended," Raut said, when asked about reports that the BJP had agreed to share the CM's post with the Sena.
NCP still demanding rotation of the CM post?
But sources in the NCP said the party is still demanding rotation of the CM post. At least one senior NCP leader told The Indian Express that the issue is still open and will come up during discussions with the Sena. Another critical factor, sources said, is who will head the government. The NCP and the Congress are comfortable with Uddhav Thackeray as Chief Minister. This view will also be conveyed to the Sena.
Who will get what portfolio?
The Congress understanding is that the government will be led by the Sena with the Congress and NCP getting posts of Deputy Chief Ministers. The post of Assembly Speaker, the Congress believes, will be given to it. The portfolios will be divided as per the respective party strength. “It is almost equal for the Sena and NCP and the Congress may get two less,” a senior leader said.
Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting of party legislators today
Sources in the Shiv Sena said Uddhav Thackeray has also called a meeting of party legislators on Friday morning. “The party chief is likely to speak on government formation,” a Sena functionary said.
Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray met Sharad Pawar yesterday night
Late Thursday night, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his Silver Oak residence in south Mumbai. Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut was also present at the meeting.
Top Congress leaders in Mumbai today to finalise power-sharing formula with Sena
The Congress Working Committee met Thursday morning at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence and gave the green signal for an alliance with the NCP and the ideologically incompatible Shiv Sena. Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal are expected in Mumbai Friday where, along with the NCP, they will finalise the power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena leadership.
After Sonia green light, Congress and NCP to join Sena-led govt in Maharashtra
The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra is set to end within the next 48 hours with the Congress and NCP reaching an understanding Thursday on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The two parties, sources said, will join the government and the nitty-gritty of the power-sharing formula could be finalisedand announced before Saturday. Read More
