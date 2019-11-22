Maharashtra govt formation Live Updates: Sena won’t side with BJP even if offered Indra’s throne, says Sanjay Raut

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has called a meeting of party legislators Friday morning, hours after he and his MLA-son Aaditya met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at the latter’s residence in south Mumbai, sources said. In the meeting, Thackeray is expected to deliberate on the party’s line of action in the backdrop of the three main non-BJP parties making efforts to form government in Maharashtra, a party leader said.

The uncertainty over government formation in Maharashtra is set to end within the next 48 hours with the Congress and NCP reaching an understanding Thursday on backing a Shiv Sena-led government in the state. The two parties, sources said, will join the government and the nitty-gritty of the power-sharing formula could be finalised and announced before Saturday.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal are expected in Mumbai Friday where, along with the NCP, they will finalise the power-sharing formula with the Shiv Sena leadership.