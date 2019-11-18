Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Updates: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, will take call on alliance with Shiv Senahttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-sharad-pawar-sonia-gandhi-uddhav-thackeray-shiv-sena-congress-ncp-6125026/
Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Updates: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, will take call on alliance with Shiv Sena
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel have already discussed the issue. Uddhav and Sonia Gandhi have also spoken to each other.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Amid talks of government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to take a final call on joining hands with the Shiv Sena.
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had discussed the issue when a Congress delegation visited Mumbai last week. Uddhav and Sonia Gandhi have also spoken to each other.
At NCP’s core committee meeting in Pune Sunday, party leader Nawab Malik said the common minimum programme (CMP), which was drafted by the two parties in consultation with the Shiv Sena, would certainly be part of the discussion, but “we believe government formation and future roadmap will be the crux of their discussion”.
Former allies BJP and Shiv Sena locked horns over the seat-sharing formula and the post of chief minister in Maharashtra following the results of the Assembly elections on October 24. The state is placed under President’s rule.
NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the issues coming in forming a government in Maharashtra will be eliminated and things will speed up once party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi meet today.
NCP leader Nawab Malik: Today, there is a meeting between NCP President Pawar ji and Congress President Sonia ji. Once it is decided in the meeting today on how to go ahead, definitely everything will speed up and there will be an alternate government in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/VUxQpUPczK
Amid talks of government formation in Maharashtra, the NCP on Sunday held its core committee meeting in Pune, which was presided over by party chief Sharad Pawar. Other leaders like state party chief Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Dhananjay Munde, and MPs Supriya Sule and Sunil Tatkare were also present.
After the core meeting, NCP state chief Jayant Patil claimed that several BJP MLAs were in touch with the party. “Many BJP MLAs, especially those who had left NCP before the polls, are in touch with us. They want to return to the party,” he said.
Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said no formula of power sharing has been decided between the state leaders. “There is lot of speculation in the media but those are mere speculations. No formula of power sharing has been decided,” he said.
Chavan also denied that the Congress was insisting on the deputy chief minister’s post. “We want to stop the BJP from coming to power. It has been practising vendetta politics, targeting Congress and NCP leaders and talking of finishing off the Congress. The party cannot remain a mere spectator. The BJP needs a befitting reply,” he said, adding that he was confident that a final decision will be taken this week.
NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday said that the issues coming in forming a government in Maharashtra will be eliminated and things will speed up once party chief Sharad Pawar and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi meet today.