Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Updates: Sharad Pawar to meet Sonia today, will take call on alliance with Shiv Sena

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Amid talks of government formation in Maharashtra, NCP chief Sharad Pawar is expected to meet Congress President Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Monday to take a final call on joining hands with the Shiv Sena.

Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had discussed the issue when a Congress delegation visited Mumbai last week. Uddhav and Sonia Gandhi have also spoken to each other.

At NCP’s core committee meeting in Pune Sunday, party leader Nawab Malik said the common minimum programme (CMP), which was drafted by the two parties in consultation with the Shiv Sena, would certainly be part of the discussion, but “we believe government formation and future roadmap will be the crux of their discussion”.

Former allies BJP and Shiv Sena locked horns over the seat-sharing formula and the post of chief minister in Maharashtra following the results of the Assembly elections on October 24. The state is placed under President’s rule.