Maharashtra govt formation Highlights: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invites BJP to form government

Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the single largest party, the BJP, to ‘indicate willingness’ to form the government, even as the term of the 13th state assembly is set to end at midnight. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received a letter to form the government, the Raj Bhavan also issued a statement in this regard.

On Friday, Fadnavis was asked to continue as the caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra after he resigned the same day. The BJP, which is the single largest party with 105 of the 288 seats in the Assembly, had the first chance to stake the claim. But on Friday, since it expressed its inability to muster the magic number of 145 seats, the road was open for other parties to step in and try to prove majority in the House.

Meanwhile, both the Congress and NCP have dropped hints that they would be willing to prop up a government formed with the Sena if needed. During the Assembly elections, BJP secured 105 seats while the Sena secured 56 seats. Both the Congress and NCP won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.