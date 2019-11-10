Maharashtra govt formation Highlights: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invites BJP to form government
Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: Following the 15-day long impasse, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked BJP, the single largest party in the state, to form the government.
Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday evening asked the single largest party, the BJP, to ‘indicate willingness’ to form the government, even as the term of the 13th state assembly is set to end at midnight. While Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received a letter to form the government, the Raj Bhavan also issued a statement in this regard.
On Friday, Fadnavis was asked to continue as the caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra after he resigned the same day. The BJP, which is the single largest party with 105 of the 288 seats in the Assembly, had the first chance to stake the claim. But on Friday, since it expressed its inability to muster the magic number of 145 seats, the road was open for other parties to step in and try to prove majority in the House.
With Devendra Fadnavis on Friday being asked to continue as the caretaker chief minister of Maharashtra, all eyes are now on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over government formation. Get latest updates here.
As Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asked the BJP on Saturday to indicate its willingness to form government, the NCP said the governor's decision has come late, and it would vote against the BJP if there is a floor test. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik also said that his party can think of an "alternative" if the Shiv Sena too voted against the BJP. Following the 15-day-long impasse, the governor on Saturday evening asked the BJP to "indicate willingness and ability" to form government.
"The Governor has initiated the process late. He should have done it earlier," Malik said in his reaction. The governor should ensure that the BJP has the numbers to prove its majority, and also see that there is no horse-trading if the BJP decides to take a floor test, the NCP spokesperson said. "TheNCP will vote against the BJP in case it comes to floor test. The NCP will think of an alternative if the Shiv Sena votes against the BJP on the floor of the House and the government collapses," the Mumbai NCP chief added. PTI
As the term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly is set to end Saturday midnight, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday asked the single largest party BJP, if it was willing to form the government. 'The Governor of Maharashtra Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari today asked the leader of elected members of the single largest party, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Shri Devendra Fadnavis to indicate the willingness and ability of his party to form the government in Maharashtra...' read a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan.
'Elections to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly were held on 21st October and the results were declared on 24th October. However, despite the passage of 15 days, no single party or alliance of parties has come forward to form the government. The Governor has therefore decided to explore the possibility of formation of Government and today asked the leader of the elected members of the single largest party, that is BJP, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government.' it added.
Ayodhya verdict: Mumbai, other parts of Maha peaceful
Mumbai was calm and peaceful and no untoward incident was reported from any part of the metropolis following the announcement of the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, a senior police official said. The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), which prohibits the assembly of five or more people at any spot, has been in force in the metropolis since 11 am and will continue for another 24 hours, a Mumbai police spokesperson said.
An official also attributed the calm to the denial of police permission to hold any kind of rally or procession in the wake of the verdict. Police presence, with over 40,000 personnel on the ground, is at its highest across the city and would continue despite no incident being reported, he added. PTI
Even as the BJP and Shiv Sena continue to be mired in a political deadlock in Maharashtra, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut Saturday hinted towards a further delay in the government formation after the Supreme Court’s Ayodhya verdict. Raut said in a tweet: “Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar… Jai Shri Ram.” The Sena leader told news agency PTI: “Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government.” Read More
Ayodhya verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Ayodhya verdict that was delivered by SC today will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days, reports PTI. "This may not be an important subject for the public at large," he said. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik hoped that no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the verdict. "It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the Supreme Court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion," Malik tweeted.
Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony. Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil echoed similar view. "This verdict has respected faiths of both the communities. We are confident that the people of the country will also welcome the decision and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb will be intact," he said on Twitter. The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganges-Yamuna culture) is referred to the culture observed in the areas around the two rivers in northern India. PTI
Ayodhya verdict | Security in place in Mumbai, situation peaceful
Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai in the wake of Ayodhya verdict. Hours after the Supreme Court read out the verdict, bandobast levels are being maintained and no untoward situation reported so far. Situation is peaceful, said Mumbai police spokesperson.
Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Saturday. The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. In a tweet, Raut said, "Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar... Jai ShriRam." When contacted, Raut told PTI, "Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government." The term of the 13th Maharashtra Assembly ends on Saturday.
The BJP and the Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister's post. CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in caretaker capacity. PTI
I plan to go to Ayodhya on Nov 24: Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
"You might remember that I along with Shiv Sainik had gone to Ayodhya last year on November 24 and performed Aarati on banks of Sarayu river. When I had gone there, I had carried the soil from Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with a belief that it has some magic. The issue has been resolved within a year. Now, I again plan to go to Ayodhya on November 24," Uddhav said.
Red-letter day in country's history: Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
"Today's day will be written in golden letters in India's history. I am happy that the long pending issue has been resolved today and everyone has accepted the verdict. Hindus across the world will remember Balasaheb Thackeray today for his contribution to Hindutva," says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest: Raj Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
Talking about the Ayodhya verdict, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Saturday said that he was happy today. "All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle... their struggle has not gone waste. Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be 'Ram Rajya' in the nation, that is my wish," he said.
Maharashtra government formation: Milind Deora suggests NCP-Cong should form govt with support from other parties
Amid the prolonged BJP-Sena stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Friday suggested that the NCP and Congress should now stake claim to form the governmentwith outside support from other parties (read Shiv Sena) and independent legislators. This is the first time a senior Congress leader has openly suggested that the NCP and Congress should try to have a shot at power and think about some sort of indirect association with the Sena. The Congress had so far maintained that the people’s mandate for the alliance was to sit in the Opposition and it would respect that.
BJP leader also claimed that nobody from the BJP is in contact with legislators from either the Congress, NCP or Sena. “Congress and NCP are spreading false information. Either they should provide proof of our so called attempts to engineer defections or tender apology for insulting their own MLAs… Those making such claims should provide the call records of the BJP trying to poach their MLAs,” he added.
Maharashtra govt formation: BJP dismisses allegations of horse trading
NCP leader Nawab Malik had also claimed that party leaders were being approached to swap sides. The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and maintained that it would not indulge in horse trading. “I have been seeing news reports in which various people are accusing BJP of trying to buy MLAs. I challenge these people to prove their accusations,” Acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis briefs Governor on law and order steps after Ayodhya verdict
Caretaker chief minister Fadnavis today met Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the steps being taken to maintain "law and order" in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. "CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the law and order situation and steps taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict," reads a tweet posted by the Chief Minister's Office.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress not shifting MLAs to Jaipur, says Wadettiwar
Wadettiwar, meanwhile, denied reports that Congress MLAs are being shifted to Jaipur. “Our MLAs are safe and we are taking care of them. As far as some MLAs going to Jaipur, the party has nothing to do with it. They may have gone on their own for a private trip. The last few months have been demanding and they may have gone to relax,” he added.
Wadettiwar went on to name Congress’ Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Hoskar as one of those who had received such a call. When contacted, Khoskar claimed that he had not received a call from any political leader but from intermediaries. “I have not received any call. However, I was approached by certain intermediaries who are known to me… they asked me to come to Mumbai, claiming that they wanted to discuss the political situation in the state. I found it suspicious and declined to do so. I have informed my party leaders about this.”
Maharashtra govt formation: Rs 25 cr to Rs 50 cr being offered to MLAs to switch, alleges Congress
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday claimed that sums of “Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore” were being offered by the BJP to party MLAs to switch sides in Maharashtra. “Some of our MLAs have been approached by BJP. We got information about this and have asked our MLAs to record these calls as evidence. I am sure that none of our MLA will switch over because if anyone does, we will put up a combined Opposition candidate against that person and ensure that he never wins an election,” Wadettiwar told mediapersons.
Maharashtra govt formation: Waiting for Governor's move, says Thorat
Sharad Pawar and NCP state president Jayant Patil held meetings with three former chief ministers — Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan — besides meeting the state Congress chief. Congress leaders, however, claimed that there was no discussion on the two parties forming the government in the state. “We do not have the numbers. The BJP has the largest seats and it should fulfil its responsibility of forming the government. As of now we are waiting for the governor’s next move. We have not finalised our strategy so far,” Thorat said.
'Unprecedented political situation in Maharashtra': State Congress chief
“This is an unprecedented political situation in Maharashtra and we came to meet Sharad Pawar as we wanted to discuss the political happenings in the state as he has fortitude and immense political experience,” state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said after meeting Pawar.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: NCP win due to Sharad Pawar's leadership
The NCP has finished third in the elections, but it was largely due to Pawar’s assertive leadership that the party managed to improve its winning tally from 41 seats in 2014 to 54 this year. Pawar’s power moves over the past week has consolidated his position as one of the leaders who could trip the BJP in Maharashtra with his political acumen.
Amid Maharashtra drama, leaders across party lines call on ‘experienced’ Sharad Pawar
With the deterioration in the relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has become the rallying force with leaders from across political lines lining up to meet him. The entire top brass of the Maharashtra state Congress met Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai Friday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too met Pawar twice in a day — once early in the morning and later in the evening after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and criticised the Shiv Sena for its reluctance to hold talks with the BJP.
Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray adamant on CM post
Uddhav said he would ensure that a Sainik becomes the CM of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra govt formation: "Modi described me as his brother... that might have irked someone', says Uddhav
With Fadnavis alleging that Sena leaders had unfairly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Uddhav said his party had never criticised them. “Modi has twice described me as (his) younger brother… that might have made someone jealous,” he said. He reminded BJP of party leader Udayanraje Bhosale’s past critical comments about Modi. “What did Udayanraje say about Modi when he was in NCP? What was (JJP leader) Dushyant Chautala speaking about Modi before joining hands with BJP (in Haryana)?” he asked and played a video clip of Chautala’s past statements. The Sena had criticised the Modi government’s policies but not the PM in person, he said.
How will BJP form govt without majority, asks Uddhav Thackeray
“The BJP might have been shocked with my statement of having all options open. But today I am surprised how it can claim that a BJP government will be formed when it does not have the majority. If options are available to BJP, then how can you accuse me if I think about options,” Uddhav Thackeray asked. The Sena chief, however, claimed that he has not spoken with Congress or NCP so far. “The decision about the alliance now rests with the BJP,” he said.
On Fadnavis saying no equal power-sharing formula was decided ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav Thackeray said: “The statement was shocking and painful and then the talks were stopped. The talks can happen on what was decided… and you could have said first two-and-a-half years for BJP and then second half for us. I could have adjusted our share in the portfolios,” he added.
Won’t speak to someone who calls me a liar, says Uddhav Thackeray
“I had time but didn’t speak with BJP because I will not speak with someone who is calling me a liar. I will not speak to you until you accept what you have said. I don’t want to keep such false relations,” Uddhav told mediapersons on why the talks between Sena and BJP on government formation had stopped.
Do not want to be in pact with liars, says Uddhav Thackeray
The root cause of the deterioration in the relationship between allies BJP and Shiv Sena has been Fadnavis’s October 29 press conference where he had claimed that the two parties had not decided on a 50:50 power sharing formula and that he would be the CM for whole five-year tenure. The statement has rankled Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray so much that during his 38-minute-long media interaction, he made repeated references to the press conference and criticised the BJP for painting him as a liar. He maintained that he did not want to be in a pact with liars.
Confident of forming govt in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis
Fadnavis said the state was heading for a care taker government and possibly even President’s rule. “I am confident a BJP-led government will be formed in Maharashtra. The people have not given us a mandate to enforce mid-term elections.” He also said the BJP would not poach MLAs from other parties or engineer defections. “The allegations made by the Opposition and the allies are misplaced and aimed at tarnishing the image of BJP,” he said.
Maharashtra govt formation: Sena suspended talks with BJP, says Fadnavis
However, Fadnavis had a different take. “From Day 1, they were speaking to Congress-NCP leaders thrice a day. But Uddhav Thackeray refused to even take my phone call,” he said. Questioning Sena’s claim that BJP committed to 50:50 power sharing including rotation the CM’s post, he said, “During an informal talks with media, I had indicated no such decision was taken in my presence. If at all any decision was taken it would be known to Uddhav Thackeray and BJP President Amit Shah. Moreover, after discussion, it came to light that even central leadership had not given any categorical commitment to Sena on CM post. To the contrary when the issue came up the talks were suspended during the Lok Sabha 2019.”
Maharashtra govt formation: Fadnavis said not to make deal with Sena public, says Uddhav
Maharashtra govt formation: Shah had agreed to our demand for CM's post, says Uddhav
Recounting the discussions around power sharing, Uddhav said, “Fadnavis and Shah had come to me for alliance before Lok Sabha polls. The deputy CM’s post was offered initially but we declined and the talks were stalled. Shah called me the next day. I told him I wanted an equitable share in the CM’s post. This discussion happened in Balasaheb’s room. He (Shah) agreed and it was conveyed to Fadnavis.”
In a first, Fadnavis, Thackeray spell out differences over Maharashtra govt formation
War of words between Fadnavis, Uddhav over Maharashtra govt formation
On his part, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the party headquarters soon after, said his party stopped talks with BJP after it painted him as liar. “The people of Maharashtra have more faith in Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family than BJP chief Amit Shah and BJP. I have been taught by my father never to go back on my word. I was saddened that for the first time a member of the Thackeray family was portrayed as a liar,” he said addressing media soon after at party headquarters in Dadar. He was responding to Fadnavis’s remarks that sharing of CM post for two-and-a-half years was not decided between the two parties.
Maharashtra govt formation: Mandate was for alliance, says Fadnavis
Breaking his silence over the prolonged BJP-Sena stalemate, Fadnavis on Friday blamed the Shiv Sena for dishonouring the mandate of the people. He expressed confidence BJP would form the government, but attacked the Sena for its high-handedness which, he said, put a question mark on the allies’ co-existence. “In the very first press conference after poll results (on October 24), Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said all options were open for Sena. This was a big shock especially since we were pre-poll allies. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56. The mandate was for the alliance,” Fadnavis said at a briefing in Sahyadri, the government guest house.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress, NCP willing to join hands with Shiv Sena
Another possibility being talked about is Shiv Sena, with its 56 MLAs, coming together with Congress (44) and NCP (54) to form a government with 154 MLAs, the source added. Till now, both parties have dropped hints that they would be willing to prop up a government formed by Sena if needed.
Maharashtra: BJP short of 25 MLAs to stake claim
A source in the state law and judiciary department said, “Any party that can muster the requisite numbers can be called for government formation. The BJP, which has 105 seats, will require additional support of 40 MLAs to form the government. Of the total 29 Independent MLAs and legislators from smaller parties, the BJP has support of 15. It is still 25 MLAs short.”
The root cause of the deterioration in the relationship between allies BJP and Shiv Sena has been Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s October 29 press conference where he had claimed that the two parties had not decided on a 50:50 power sharing formula and that he would be the CM for whole five-year tenure.
The statement has rankled Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray so much that during his 38-minute-long media interaction, he made repeated references to the press conference and criticised the BJP for painting him as a liar. He maintained that he did not want to be in a pact with liars.
“I had time but didn’t speak with BJP because I will not speak with someone who is calling me a liar. I will not speak to you until you accept what you have said. I don’t want to keep such false relations,” Uddhav told mediapersons on why the talks between Sena and BJP on government formation had stopped.
On Fadnavis saying no equal power-sharing formula was decided ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, he added: “The statement was shocking and painful and then the talks were stopped. The talks can happen on what was decided… and you could have said first two-and-a-half years for BJP and then second half for us. I could have adjusted our share in the portfolios,” he added.
Here is the press release issued by Raj Bhavan
Ayodhya verdict will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics: Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said the Ayodhya verdict that was delivered by SC today will have no bearing on Maharashtra politics and added that people may even forget the issue within two to three days, reports PTI. "This may not be an important subject for the public at large," he said. NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik hoped that no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion following the verdict. "It has been our position right from the beginning that we will accept the Supreme Court verdict and all should accept it. Hope no new dispute crops up in the country in the name of religion," Malik tweeted.
Malik also urged people to maintain peace and harmony. Maharashtra NCP president Jayant Patil echoed similar view. "This verdict has respected faiths of both the communities. We are confident that the people of the country will also welcome the decision and the Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb will be intact," he said on Twitter. The Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb (Ganges-Yamuna culture) is referred to the culture observed in the areas around the two rivers in northern India. PTI
Ayodhya verdict | Security in place in Mumbai, situation peaceful
Section 144 was imposed in Mumbai in the wake of Ayodhya verdict. Hours after the Supreme Court read out the verdict, bandobast levels are being maintained and no untoward situation reported so far. Situation is peaceful, said Mumbai police spokesperson.
I plan to go to Ayodhya on Nov 24: Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray
"You might remember that I along with Shiv Sainik had gone to Ayodhya last year on November 24 and performed Aarati on banks of Sarayu river. When I had gone there, I had carried the soil from Shivneri, the birthplace of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with a belief that it has some magic. The issue has been resolved within a year. Now, I again plan to go to Ayodhya on November 24," Uddhav said.
Red-letter day in country's history: Uddhav Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
"Today's day will be written in golden letters in India's history. I am happy that the long pending issue has been resolved today and everyone has accepted the verdict. Hindus across the world will remember Balasaheb Thackeray today for his contribution to Hindutva," says Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray.
Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest: Raj Thackeray on Ayodhya verdict
Talking about the Ayodhya verdict, MNS chief Raj Thackeray Saturday said that he was happy today. "All 'karsevaks' who gave sacrifices during the entire struggle... their struggle has not gone waste. Ram Temple must be constructed at the earliest. Along with Ram Temple, there should also be 'Ram Rajya' in the nation, that is my wish," he said.
Maharashtra government formation: Milind Deora suggests NCP-Cong should form govt with support from other parties
Amid the prolonged BJP-Sena stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra, senior Congress leader Milind Deora on Friday suggested that the NCP and Congress should now stake claim to form the government with outside support from other parties (read Shiv Sena) and independent legislators. This is the first time a senior Congress leader has openly suggested that the NCP and Congress should try to have a shot at power and think about some sort of indirect association with the Sena. The Congress had so far maintained that the people’s mandate for the alliance was to sit in the Opposition and it would respect that.
BJP leader also claimed that nobody from the BJP is in contact with legislators from either the Congress, NCP or Sena. “Congress and NCP are spreading false information. Either they should provide proof of our so called attempts to engineer defections or tender apology for insulting their own MLAs… Those making such claims should provide the call records of the BJP trying to poach their MLAs,” he added.
NCP leader Nawab Malik had also claimed that party leaders were being approached to swap sides. The BJP, however, dismissed the allegations and maintained that it would not indulge in horse trading. “I have been seeing news reports in which various people are accusing BJP of trying to buy MLAs. I challenge these people to prove their accusations,” Acting Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.
Fadnavis briefs Governor on law and order steps after Ayodhya verdict
Caretaker chief minister Fadnavis today met Maharashtra Governor Koshyari at Raj Bhavan and apprised him about the steps being taken to maintain "law and order" in the state in the wake of the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue. "CM Devendra Fadnavis briefed Hon Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on the law and order situation and steps taken in view of the Ayodhya verdict," reads a tweet posted by the Chief Minister's Office.
After the landmark Ayodhya verdict was announced, Shiv Sena MP tweeted, "First temple, then a government (in Maharashtra)".
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress not shifting MLAs to Jaipur, says Wadettiwar
Wadettiwar, meanwhile, denied reports that Congress MLAs are being shifted to Jaipur. “Our MLAs are safe and we are taking care of them. As far as some MLAs going to Jaipur, the party has nothing to do with it. They may have gone on their own for a private trip. The last few months have been demanding and they may have gone to relax,” he added.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress’ Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Hoskar receives calls for discussion
Wadettiwar went on to name Congress’ Igatpuri MLA Hiraman Hoskar as one of those who had received such a call. When contacted, Khoskar claimed that he had not received a call from any political leader but from intermediaries. “I have not received any call. However, I was approached by certain intermediaries who are known to me… they asked me to come to Mumbai, claiming that they wanted to discuss the political situation in the state. I found it suspicious and declined to do so. I have informed my party leaders about this.”
Maharashtra govt formation: Rs 25 cr to Rs 50 cr being offered to MLAs to switch, alleges Congress
Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar on Friday claimed that sums of “Rs 25 crore to Rs 50 crore” were being offered by the BJP to party MLAs to switch sides in Maharashtra. “Some of our MLAs have been approached by BJP. We got information about this and have asked our MLAs to record these calls as evidence. I am sure that none of our MLA will switch over because if anyone does, we will put up a combined Opposition candidate against that person and ensure that he never wins an election,” Wadettiwar told mediapersons.
Maharashtra govt formation: Waiting for Governor's move, says Thorat
Sharad Pawar and NCP state president Jayant Patil held meetings with three former chief ministers — Sushilkumar Shinde, Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan — besides meeting the state Congress chief. Congress leaders, however, claimed that there was no discussion on the two parties forming the government in the state. “We do not have the numbers. The BJP has the largest seats and it should fulfil its responsibility of forming the government. As of now we are waiting for the governor’s next move. We have not finalised our strategy so far,” Thorat said.
'Unprecedented political situation in Maharashtra': State Congress chief
“This is an unprecedented political situation in Maharashtra and we came to meet Sharad Pawar as we wanted to discuss the political happenings in the state as he has fortitude and immense political experience,” state Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said after meeting Pawar.
Maharashtra Assembly Elections Results 2019: NCP win due to Sharad Pawar's leadership
The NCP has finished third in the elections, but it was largely due to Pawar’s assertive leadership that the party managed to improve its winning tally from 41 seats in 2014 to 54 this year. Pawar’s power moves over the past week has consolidated his position as one of the leaders who could trip the BJP in Maharashtra with his political acumen.
Amid Maharashtra drama, leaders across party lines call on ‘experienced’ Sharad Pawar
With the deterioration in the relationship between the BJP and Shiv Sena, NCP chief Sharad Pawar has become the rallying force with leaders from across political lines lining up to meet him. The entire top brass of the Maharashtra state Congress met Pawar at his residence in south Mumbai Friday. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut too met Pawar twice in a day — once early in the morning and later in the evening after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis submitted his resignation and criticised the Shiv Sena for its reluctance to hold talks with the BJP.
Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray adamant on CM post
Uddhav said he would ensure that a Sainik becomes the CM of Maharashtra.
Maharashtra govt formation: "Modi described me as his brother... that might have irked someone', says Uddhav
With Fadnavis alleging that Sena leaders had unfairly criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah, Uddhav said his party had never criticised them. “Modi has twice described me as (his) younger brother… that might have made someone jealous,” he said. He reminded BJP of party leader Udayanraje Bhosale’s past critical comments about Modi. “What did Udayanraje say about Modi when he was in NCP? What was (JJP leader) Dushyant Chautala speaking about Modi before joining hands with BJP (in Haryana)?” he asked and played a video clip of Chautala’s past statements. The Sena had criticised the Modi government’s policies but not the PM in person, he said.
How will BJP form govt without majority, asks Uddhav Thackeray
“The BJP might have been shocked with my statement of having all options open. But today I am surprised how it can claim that a BJP government will be formed when it does not have the majority. If options are available to BJP, then how can you accuse me if I think about options,” Uddhav Thackeray asked. The Sena chief, however, claimed that he has not spoken with Congress or NCP so far. “The decision about the alliance now rests with the BJP,” he said.
Uddhav maintained that he still does not see the BJP as an enemy but it “should not lie so much”. “BJP should form the government immediately. Otherwise, everyone has all options open and we cannot leave people like that.”
“I supported the government as Fadnavis was the CM. If someone else was there, I don’t know what I would have done. I didn’t expect this from him,” the Sena chief said.
Maharashtra govt formation: Fadnavis' statement shocking, painful, says Uddhav
On Fadnavis saying no equal power-sharing formula was decided ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Uddhav Thackeray said: “The statement was shocking and painful and then the talks were stopped. The talks can happen on what was decided… and you could have said first two-and-a-half years for BJP and then second half for us. I could have adjusted our share in the portfolios,” he added.
Confident of forming govt in Maharashtra, says Fadnavis
Fadnavis said the state was heading for a care taker government and possibly even President’s rule. “I am confident a BJP-led government will be formed in Maharashtra. The people have not given us a mandate to enforce mid-term elections.” He also said the BJP would not poach MLAs from other parties or engineer defections. “The allegations made by the Opposition and the allies are misplaced and aimed at tarnishing the image of BJP,” he said.
Maharashtra govt formation: Sena suspended talks with BJP, says Fadnavis
However, Fadnavis had a different take. “From Day 1, they were speaking to Congress-NCP leaders thrice a day. But Uddhav Thackeray refused to even take my phone call,” he said. Questioning Sena’s claim that BJP committed to 50:50 power sharing including rotation the CM’s post, he said, “During an informal talks with media, I had indicated no such decision was taken in my presence. If at all any decision was taken it would be known to Uddhav Thackeray and BJP President Amit Shah. Moreover, after discussion, it came to light that even central leadership had not given any categorical commitment to Sena on CM post. To the contrary when the issue came up the talks were suspended during the Lok Sabha 2019.”
Maharashtra govt formation: Fadnavis said not to make deal with Sena public, says Uddhav
According to him, Fadnavis requested him not to make the decision of sharing the CM post public as it would create problems for him within BJP. “That’s how we decided on the line ‘equal sharing of power and responsibilities’,” he said.
Maharashtra govt formation: Shah had agreed to our demand for CM's post, says Uddhav
Recounting the discussions around power sharing, Uddhav said, “Fadnavis and Shah had come to me for alliance before Lok Sabha polls. The deputy CM’s post was offered initially but we declined and the talks were stalled. Shah called me the next day. I told him I wanted an equitable share in the CM’s post. This discussion happened in Balasaheb’s room. He (Shah) agreed and it was conveyed to Fadnavis.”
This was the first time Fadnavis and Thackeray elaborated about their differences in public. They did not, however, rule out joining hands in the coming days. But both also put the onus of taking forward negotiations for government formation on each other.
On his part, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said the party headquarters soon after, said his party stopped talks with BJP after it painted him as liar. “The people of Maharashtra have more faith in Shiv Sena and the Thackeray family than BJP chief Amit Shah and BJP. I have been taught by my father never to go back on my word. I was saddened that for the first time a member of the Thackeray family was portrayed as a liar,” he said addressing media soon after at party headquarters in Dadar. He was responding to Fadnavis’s remarks that sharing of CM post for two-and-a-half years was not decided between the two parties.
Maharashtra govt formation: Mandate was for alliance, says Fadnavis
Breaking his silence over the prolonged BJP-Sena stalemate, Fadnavis on Friday blamed the Shiv Sena for dishonouring the mandate of the people. He expressed confidence BJP would form the government, but attacked the Sena for its high-handedness which, he said, put a question mark on the allies’ co-existence. “In the very first press conference after poll results (on October 24), Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray said all options were open for Sena. This was a big shock especially since we were pre-poll allies. The BJP won 105 seats, Sena 56. The mandate was for the alliance,” Fadnavis said at a briefing in Sahyadri, the government guest house.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress, NCP willing to join hands with Shiv Sena
Another possibility being talked about is Shiv Sena, with its 56 MLAs, coming together with Congress (44) and NCP (54) to form a government with 154 MLAs, the source added. Till now, both parties have dropped hints that they would be willing to prop up a government formed by Sena if needed.
Maharashtra: BJP short of 25 MLAs to stake claim
A source in the state law and judiciary department said, “Any party that can muster the requisite numbers can be called for government formation. The BJP, which has 105 seats, will require additional support of 40 MLAs to form the government. Of the total 29 Independent MLAs and legislators from smaller parties, the BJP has support of 15. It is still 25 MLAs short.”