Maharashtra LIVE updates: SC to hear Sena-NCP-Cong plea against Guv’s invite to Fadnavis

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Supreme Court on Sunday will hold an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. In their plea to the apex court, the parties also demanded that a floor test be held within 24 hours to avoid “further horse-trading”.

The three parties have also asked the court to direct Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form a government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they had finalised a common minimum programme for a post-poll alliance called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ and had the support of more than 144 MLAs.

In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, the BJP turned the tables on former ally Shiv Sena to bring back Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister, taking the help of a faction of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. NCP chief Sharad Pawar later held a joint press conference with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to denounce Ajit, and to claim that of the 10-11 NCP MLAs who had accompanied him to the swearing-in, three had “returned”. Ajit was later removed as NCP legislature party chief at a meeting of the NCP, where party leaders claimed 42 of its 54 MLAs were present.