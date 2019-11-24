Maharashtra LIVE updates: SC to hear Sena-NCP-Cong plea against Guv’s invite to Fadnavis

Maharashtra LIVE updates: SC to hear Sena-NCP-Cong plea against Guv’s invite to Fadnavishttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-devendra-fadnavis-ajit-pawar-supreme-court-ncp-congress-shiv-sena-bjp-6134153/
In their plea to the Supreme Court, the Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena combine have demanded that a floor test be held within 24 hours to avoid "further horse-trading".
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Supreme Court on Sunday will hold an urgent hearing of a petition filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine, seeking quashing of the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister. In their plea to the apex court, the parties also demanded that a floor test be held within 24 hours to avoid “further horse-trading”.
The three parties have also asked the court to direct Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite them to form a government under the leadership of Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, saying they had finalised a common minimum programme for a post-poll alliance called the ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ and had the support of more than 144 MLAs.
In a dramatic turn of events on Saturday morning, the BJP turned the tables on former ally Shiv Sena to bring back Devendra Fadnavis as Maharashtra Chief Minister, taking the help of a faction of NCP MLAs led by Ajit Pawar. NCP chief Sharad Pawar later held a joint press conference with Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray to denounce Ajit, and to claim that of the 10-11 NCP MLAs who had accompanied him to the swearing-in, three had “returned”. Ajit was later removed as NCP legislature party chief at a meeting of the NCP, where party leaders claimed 42 of its 54 MLAs were present.
The BJP has 105 MLAs, and claims the support of 14 Independents. BJP sources said 28 to 30 NCP MLAs were with Ajit, which would take their tally to 147-149 MLAs in the 288-member House. The BJP is also said to be wooing the six Independents with the Sena.
NCP state president Jayant Patil said seven of the 12 missing MLAs had called to say they were with the party, while five were not reachable. All constitutional rights of a legislature party chief have been bestowed on Patil. The legislature party leader has the power to issue whip to MLAs.
The formal decision to revoke President’s rule was taken shortly before 5.30 am by the President. Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta was only told in the morning. With fevered speculation swirling in Mumbai, the top-most question on everyone’s mind was if Ajit had the blessing of Pawar and other NCP leaders.