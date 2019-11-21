Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Congress-NCP to hold joint meeting today, says Prithviraj Chavan

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Though the meeting between the Congress and the NCP Wednesday —to work out the modalities for extending support to the Shiv Sena and forming the government in Maharashtra —could not give a final shape to the three-party alliance, sources in the two parties indicated that the three parties were close to an agreement on both power-sharing and a common minimum programme (CMP).

Soon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar injected an element of intrigue into the fluid political situation in Maharashtra when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latter’s chamber in Parliament, top leaders of both the Congress and NCP expressed confidence that they would form a “stable” government in the state soon.

Asserting that a government will be in place within the next fortnight, these sources, however, indicated that the issue of giving the chief minister’s post to the Sena for a full five-year-term could emerge as a sticking point. The NCP, which has just two MLAs less than the Sena, is said to be in favour of rotational chief ministership. Sources said the Congress is also keen that the word “secular” finds a mention in the CMP.