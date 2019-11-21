Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Congress-NCP to hold joint meeting today, says Prithviraj Chavanhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-congress-ncp-shiv-sena-sharad-pawar-thackeray-bjp-6129585/
Maharashtra Government Formation Live Updates: Congress-NCP to hold joint meeting today, says Prithviraj Chavan
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Top leaders of both the Congress and NCP expressed confidence that they would form a “stable” government in the state soon.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Though the meeting between the Congress and the NCP Wednesday —to work out the modalities for extending support to the Shiv Sena and forming the government in Maharashtra —could not give a final shape to the three-party alliance, sources in the two parties indicated that the three parties were close to an agreement on both power-sharing and a common minimum programme (CMP).
Soon after NCP chief Sharad Pawar injected an element of intrigue into the fluid political situation in Maharashtra when he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the latter’s chamber in Parliament, top leaders of both the Congress and NCP expressed confidence that they would form a “stable” government in the state soon.
Asserting that a government will be in place within the next fortnight, these sources, however, indicated that the issue of giving the chief minister’s post to the Sena for a full five-year-term could emerge as a sticking point. The NCP, which has just two MLAs less than the Sena, is said to be in favour of rotational chief ministership. Sources said the Congress is also keen that the word “secular” finds a mention in the CMP.
CWC decided what steps need to be taken ahead: Mallikarjun Kharge
The Congress Working Committee held a meeting at 10 Janpath today. talking about the government formation in Maharashtra, party's senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge said, "The Congress Working Committee today discussed and decided what steps need to be taken ahead. We will now take steps as decided in the meeting."
Sanjay Raut: Process to form the government has started
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut says, "The process to form the government has started. It will be completed before December 1. All three parties will hold a meeting in Mumbai."
Sena CM will take oath by December first week: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the “picture” about government formation would become clear in a day or two and the chief minister from Shiv Sena would take oath before the first week of December. Addressing mediapersons in Delhi, Raut said that BJP, as the single largest party, was not able to form the government and hence, the responsibility of government formation has fallen on other parties in the state. Read More
Welcome to Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena were close to an agreement on both power-sharing and a common minimum programme (CMP). Top leaders of both the Congress and NCP expressed confidence that they would form a “stable” government in the state soon. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
After a marathon meeting of Congress and NCP leaders, NCP leader Nawab Malik said, “A stable government cannot be formed in Maharashtra without the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena coming together. We will form the government soon. We discussed all those aspects.”
Former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan said “some aspects of the alliance are still to be discussed.” Saying that the two parties have “gone into various aspects of formation of an alliance”, he said, “I am sure we will be able to give a very stable government to Maharashtra very soon.”
Hours before the Congress-NCP meeting, Pawar met Modi in the latter’s chamber in Parliament. He said he discussed issues related to farmers in Maharashtra and sought the Prime Minister’s urgent intervention. The meeting between Pawar and Modi lasted for over 30 minutes. As soon as Pawar left, Home Minister and BJP president Amit Shah walked into Modi’s Parliament chamber.
The meeting surprised NCP ally Congress, and at least one senior leader questioned the timing.
