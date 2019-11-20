Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Congress-NCP leaders likely to meet today
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: From being reluctant to engage with the politically opposed Sena, the top Congress leadership has taken a step forward towards formation of a government, but decided not to rush and exercise extreme caution.
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Amid talks on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra, top Congress leaders are expected to meet their NCP counterparts Wednesday to discuss a three-party coalition with Shiv Sena in the state.
On Tuesday, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday met senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony and Ahmed Patel— tasked with working out the nitty gritty of the understanding with the Sena— at her residence in New Delhi. On Monday, the Congress president had held discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.
Maharashtra was placed under President’s Rule last week after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP over its tussle over the post of Chief Minister. While Sena remained adamant on a rotational formula for the top post, the BJP refused to budge.
Even as talks are underway to secure the three-party alliance in the state, sources in the Congress and NCP told The Indian Express that the two parties have still not given a commitment to the Sena on giving it Chief Minister’s post for a full five-year term. On the Sena’s end, party chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to visit Delhi soon. But sources said he has deferred his proposed visit on November 24 to Ayodhya as it would not be in sync with the politics of his new allies.
Live Blog
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Top Congress leaders are likely to meet their NCP counterparts to take forward the discussions regarding an alliance in the state with the Shiv Sena. Follow LIVE updates
Congress-NCP meet likely today: Caution the buzzword as Congress discusses Maharashtra deal
Top Congress leaders are likely to meet their NCP counterparts on Wednesday to take forward the discussions regarding formation of a government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. From being reluctant to engage with the politically opposed Sena, the top Congress leadership has taken a step forward towards formatio
From being reluctant to engage with the politically opposed Sena, the top Congress leadership has taken a step forward towards formation of a government, but decided not to rush and exercise extreme caution.
A day after NCP chief Sharad Pawar met Congress president Sonia Gandhi, top Congress leaders — Ahmed Patel, A K Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and K C Venugopal — tasked with working out the nitty gritty of the understanding with the Sena and negotiations with the NCP met her to discuss the “baseline non-negotiables” and “assurances” that it wants the Sena to give on shedding hardline Hindutva.
The Maharashtra leadership of the Congress, which is eager to have an understanding with the Sena for formation of a government, have reached Delhi. Sources said the Maharashtra leaders will meet central leaders and then sit across the table with the NCP.
Several senior Congress leaders who The Indian Express spoke to said the party would tread cautiously. The common factor binding the top Congress leadership is its desire to deny the BJP a shot at power in Maharashtra. The Congress and the NCP, which fought the elections in alliance, will have to address various contradictions before plunging headlong into the alliance.
Congress-NCP meet likely today: Caution the buzzword as Congress discusses Maharashtra deal
Top Congress leaders are likely to meet their NCP counterparts on Wednesday to take forward the discussions regarding formation of a government in Maharashtra with the Shiv Sena. From being reluctant to engage with the politically opposed Sena, the top Congress leadership has taken a step forward towards formatio