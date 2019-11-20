Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Congress-NCP leaders likely to meet today

Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Amid talks on the issue of government formation in Maharashtra, top Congress leaders are expected to meet their NCP counterparts Wednesday to discuss a three-party coalition with Shiv Sena in the state.

On Tuesday, Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi Tuesday met senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, A K Antony and Ahmed Patel— tasked with working out the nitty gritty of the understanding with the Sena— at her residence in New Delhi. On Monday, the Congress president had held discussions with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra was placed under President’s Rule last week after the Shiv Sena parted ways with the BJP over its tussle over the post of Chief Minister. While Sena remained adamant on a rotational formula for the top post, the BJP refused to budge.

Even as talks are underway to secure the three-party alliance in the state, sources in the Congress and NCP told The Indian Express that the two parties have still not given a commitment to the Sena on giving it Chief Minister’s post for a full five-year term. On the Sena’s end, party chief Uddhav Thackeray is also expected to visit Delhi soon. But sources said he has deferred his proposed visit on November 24 to Ayodhya as it would not be in sync with the politics of his new allies.