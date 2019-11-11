Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Waiting for Congress’ response to take final call, says NCP

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The NCP and Congress are presently holding meetings in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, to discuss the Shiv Sena’s proposal to jointly form a government in Maharashtra. On Sunday, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP agreed to come together with the Sena on the condition that the latter cut ties with BJP, quit NDA and evolve a common minimum programme.
Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, on the other hand, on Monday resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet as the party prepared to stake claim in Maharashtra. “I am resigning from my ministerial post,” Sawant posted on Twitter.
Soon after receiving a formal expression from the BJP of its unwillingness to form the government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday evening invited the Shiv Sena, and gave it time until Monday evening to inform him if it could form the government. Shiv Sena leaders said party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar spoke after the Sena received the Governor’s invitation.
Sanjay Raut speaks to reporters outside Matoshree Tower in Mumbai
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut outside Matoshree Tower in Mumbai. (Express photo/Prashant Nadkar)
Kharge submits letter backing alliance with Sena to Sonia Gandhi
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has submitted a letter signed by the party MLAs to interim president Sonia Gandhi. In the letter, the MLAs have extended their support to the Sena-NCP-Congress alliance. According to TV reports, the Maharashtra unit chief is scheduled to meet Gandhi at 4 pm today.
Will respond to Maharashtra Governor's invite to stake claim by evening: Raut
"The BJP was the single largest party, but it was given 72 hours, as per my information. Our numbers are less than the BJP, in such a situation we should have been given more time. However, the Sena will respect the governor's decision and we will inform him our stand by today evening," Sanjay Raut told reporters in Mumbai today.
Contested polls with Congress, will take final call together: Sharad Pawar
"We (the Congress and NCP) contested the election together. Whatever the decision, we will have to take it together," Pawar told reporters ahead of the NCP's core committee meeting in Mumbai.
Have nothing to do with Sena's decision to quit NDA: Nitish Kumar
On Shiv Sena's decision to quit the NDA, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said, "Woh jaane bhai isme humko kya matlab hai (They know better, what I have to do with this)?"
Shiv Sena editorial praises Rahul Gandhi for welcoming Ayodhya verdict
Meanwhile, in the party's editorial mouthpiece Saamana, the Shiv Sena today praised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya. "He has very humbly welcomed the decision. Ayodhya verdict has been given by the Supreme Court of our country. We respect the decision, said Rahul Gandhi. This is considerateness. There should have been no problem for leaders like Asaduddin Owaisi in showing the same considerateness," the piece read.
Sanjay Raut arrives at Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai
Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrives at party chief Uddhav Thackeray's residence in Mumbai.
'K R Narayanan had once invited the largest group to form the government'
Bapat further said 20 years ago, then President K R Narayanan had set a precedent by inviting the largest group to form the government. “Narayanan had not invited the single largest party to form the government. Instead, he had asked a group of parties to prove majority in Parliament,” he said, adding that Narayanan gave weightage to stability of the government.
Will or won’t: Ball in Sena’s court
With Governor Koshyari asking the Shiv Sena, the second largest party in the Assembly, to “indicate willingness ability” to form the government, what Sena does next will decide if there will be an end to the prevailing uncertainty in the state. Constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said with the largest party, the BJP with 105 MLAs, conveying its inability to form the government, the Governor was left with no other option than to approach the second largest party, which has 56 MLAs. “The Sena will have to submit a list containing the names and signatures of MLAs supporting it. But this is not mandatory… it is at the discretion of the Governor. The Sena can convey to the Governor that it has the numbers to prove majority on the floor of the House. The Governor can then install its chief minister and later ask it to prove majority,” Bapat added.
Fadnavis vs Thackeray: BJP-Shiv Sena tussle intensifies over CM seat
As Maharashtra's political crisis deepens, Devendra Fadnavis and Uddhav Thackeray countered each other's claim over sharing the post of Chief Minister. Here are the arguments and counters made by allies against each other.
BJP prepared for mid-term elections in Maharashtra
BJP members are gung-ho, and even prepared for a mid-term election if the situation were to arise. The party believes any attempt by the Congress, NCP and Sena to corner BJP will work to their advantage, as would the possibility of their falling apart. Smaller allies RPI(A), Rashtriya Samaj Party, Shiv Sangram and Ryat Kranti, who had hoped to be part of the new government, and reap a share of positions in it, are not pleased that this may not materialise now.
'BJP will emerge as the sole party with a Hindutva agenda'
Several BJP leaders pointed out that the Sena will soon realise its mistake. A senior BJP leader said, “The BJP will be more than pleased to see the Sena forming the government with Congress and NCP. This would put it in an awkward position every time an issue of Hindutva comes up. Moreover, the BJP will emerge as the sole party with a Hindutva agenda.”
Ajit Pawar arrives for NCP meeting in Mumbai
NCP leader Ajit Pawar arrives for the meeting at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)
Sena had different plans: Sudhir Mungantiwar
“Frankly speaking, we were keen on Mahayuti (grand alliance) forming the government. After all, BJP and Sena had been in alliance for last three decades. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took the initiative to form the government by making calls to Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. But it is evident that Sena had different plans in mind,” said senior BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar.
What explanation will Sena give to voters after breaking alliance: BJP
In the BJP's political calculus, Sena will be the net loser as it will be perceived as hankering after power to the extent of joining hands with Opposition parties in what is likely to be a fragile alliance. First, what explanation will the Sena give to the people after denying the mandate (given to the saffron alliance)? Second, what explanation will the Sena give to the people for breaking alliance with old Hindutva ally BJP over the CM’s post? — This is the refrain now across the BJP.
Heard in BJP corridors: How will Shiv Sena explain betraying mandate & Hindutva plank
The BJP believes its decision not to form the government was the “smartest strategy” to take the moral high ground and show the Shiv Sena in poor light. Hours after caretaker Chief Minister Fadnavis met Governor Koshyari to say that he doesn’t have the numbers to stake a claim, BJP leaders said the move will send a positive message to the cadre as well as the voters. They also hoped that the spectacle of the single-largest party being forced to sit out of power by a pre-election alliance partner will generate sympathy and goodwill.
Congress leaders arrive at Sonia Gandhi's residence to discuss Maharashtra impasse
Senior Congress leaders Ahmed Patel, KC Venugopal and Mallikarjun Kharge arrive for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence.
Sharad Pawar wants Congress on board to make alliance with Sena more 'stable'
On Sunday, Sharad Pawar was locked in discussions with senior party colleagues, including former minister Praful Patel, at his south Mumbai residence. Although he has maintained that the “Congress-NCP’s mandate is to sit in Opposition”, sources said the NCP chief is agreeable to partner with the Sena, and keen that the Congress formally joins the formation to make it more “stable”. Asked about the possibility of a Sena-NCP-Congress formation, Pawar said: “I haven’t received any formal proposal from the Shiv Sena or the Congress.” Sources said Pawar and Sonia Gandhi might have a discussion regarding strategy on Monday.
If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Congress: Sanjay Raut
Continuing his attack on the BJP, Sanjay Raut said, "The BJP got 72 hours to stake claim, we have been given 24 hours. The Congress and NCP should bury differences to come up with common minimum programme in Maharashtra's interest. If BJP can join hands with PDP in J&K, why can't Sena do so with NCP and Congress."
Maharashtra govt formation: Few Congress leaders not in favour of alliance with Sena
The Congress high command, too, wants the Shiv Sena to walk out of the NDA before any meaningful talks can be held. Some AICC leaders, however, are not convinced about the idea of having any tie-up with the Sena. Sonia Gandhi, too, is said to be not in favour of any such arrangement. Other options being considered are providing outside support to an NCP-Sena government or abstaining from voting in the event of a confidence vote.
Maharashtra govt formation: Final call after talks with Congress, says Sharad Pawar
On Arvind Sawant's resignation from the Modi Cabinet, Sharad Pawar told reporters, "I haven't had a word with anyone regarding anyone’s resignation. We'll have a word with Congress today. Whatever decision is to be taken will be taken only after discussions with Congress."
If BJP unwilling to fulfill its promise, no point in staying with alliance: Sanjay Raut
Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said, "It is BJP's arrogance that they are refusing to form the government in Maharashtra. It is an insult to the people of Maharashtra. They are willing to sit in opposition, but they are reluctant to follow the 50-50 formula, for which they agreed before polls. If BJP is unwilling to fulfil its promise, there is no point in staying with the alliance."
Sharad Pawar leaves for NCP meeting in Mumbai
NCP chief Sharad Pawar leaves his residence for the party's meeting in Mumbai on Monday. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)
Maharashtra govt formation: How many seats did Sena win during Assembly elections?
The Sena, which is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim to form government.
Supriya Sule leaves for NCP meeting
NCP leader Supriya Sule leaves her residence for the party's core committee meeting to be held at YB Chavan Centre. (Express photo/Nirmal Harindran)
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress leaders in favour of alliance with Sena, NCP
While the Congress leadership is wary of aligning with the Sena and the fallout on its support base at the national level, party MLAs have been pushing to back a formation that keeps the BJP away from power. During interactions with Kharge, sources said, some MLAs even wanted the party to join the government along with the Sena and NCP.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress leaders meet MLAs in Jaipur
AICC general secretary Mallikarjun Kharge, who is already in Jaipur, was closeted with MLAs and top leaders, including former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithiviraj Chavan and MPCC president Balasaheb Thorat through the day. Sources said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and AICC’s Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande, who is from Maharashtra, also met the MLAs. Sources confirmed that a majority of the MLAs want the party to back a non-BJP formation in the state. Following a fresh round of deliberations with the MLAs, senior leaders are now expected to brief party chief Sonia Gandhi about the situation.
Congress gets into huddle over Maharashtra govt formation
After the Governor’s invite to Sena’s legislative party leader, Eknath Shinde, senior leaders in the Congress and NCP went into a huddle to review the evolving situation. The Congress high command, which had been hesitant to back a Sena-led government, has decided to rush senior leaders Madhusudan Mistry and M Veerappa Moily to Jaipur to interact with its newly elected MLAs. The party had shifted most of its 44 MLAs to the Buena Vista resort in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, after accusing the BJP of poaching.
Maharashtra govt formation: No decision without clarity from Sena, says NCP
“Before partnering or supporting the Sena, their leadership will have to spell out how it will be formed, the programmes of the government, and the agendas on which it would function. Without discussion and deciding these, no decision can be taken,” NCP leader Nawab Malik had made it clear on Sunday.
Maharashtra govt formation: NCP leaders to meet in Mumbai today
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will also chair the party's core group meeting in Mumbai today. NCP leader Praful Patel, Supriya Sule, Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil among others are expected to be present, ANI reported.
Maharashtra govt formation: Get ready for early elections, says Sanjay Nirupam
Meanwhile, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam cautioned votes on the possibility of an "early elections". Taking to Twitter, he said, "No matter who forms govt and how, but the political instability in Maharashtra cannot be ruled out now. Get ready for early elections. It may take place in 2020. Can we go to the elections with Shiv Sena as partner?"
Maharashtra govt formation: New equation, more questions
The BJP’s move has left the three parties left in the fray with key questions. Will Shiv Sena sever its decades-old ties with NDA? Can NCP convince Congress to come onboard? Will Congress shed its inhibitions to align with the ideology that Sena represents? The answers will define the new political equation in Maharashtra.
Sena must consider conditions to join hands with us: NCP leader
“If they are agreeable to these conditions and send us an official proposal, we are willing to consider it. Our legislators are meeting on November 12, where this can be discussed threadbare and a firm decision taken,” said Malik, a former minister who was elected this time from Mumbai’s Anushakti Nagar Assembly seat.
Arvind Sawant must resign: NCP leader Nawab Malik
“If the Governor extends an invitation to the Sena and the party desires support of the NCP and the Congress, it should first snap all ties with the BJP, making an announcement to that effect. The Sena will have to walk out of the NDA. Their minister (Arvind Sawant) in the Narendra Modi government will have to resign,” said NCP’s national spokesperson and Mumbai party president Nawab Malik.
Maharashtra: Congress to hold meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence today
Even the Congress has called for a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting today at interim president Sonia Gandhi's residence in Delhi over the situation in Maharashtra.
Maharashtra govt formation: Shiv Sena likely to prove majority today
Shiv Sena leaders on Sunday said party chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP chief Sharad Pawar spoke after the Sena received the Governor’s invitation. “The two leaders spoke after the Governor’s invite. The party is likely to stake claim for government formation tomorrow,” a senior leader told The Indian Express. The leader, who declined to be named, said the Governor had given the Sena time until 7.30 pm on Monday to respond.
Maharashtra govt formation: BJP core committee meeting at Fadnavis' residence today
BJP core group meeting will be held at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai today.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress to hold meeting at 10 am
Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge told ANI: "There's a meeting at 10 am today. We will proceed according to instructions from high command. But our original decision and the decision of the people is that we should sit in opposition, that is the present position."
Arvind Sawant resigns: 'Move to pain Sena as a liar is shocking, why should we remain in Modi Cabinet'
Taking to Twitter, Arvind Sawant today announced: "Prior to the Lok Sabha elections, a formula on seat and power-sharing had been agreed upon. Both sides had agreed to it. The move to deny this agreement and paint Sena as a liar is shocking and an insult to Maharashtra. The BJP has been deceitful and has already decided to part ways with us in Maharashtra. The Sena stands with the truth. Why should we remain in the Delhi government in such an environment? For this reason, I am resigning and will hold a press conference in the national capital in this regard."
Maharashtra govt formation: Union minister Arvind Sawant resigns from Modi Cabinet
Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Monday resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet as the party prepared to form the government in Maharashtra in alliance with the NCP and Congress.