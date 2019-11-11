Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Waiting for Congress’ response to take final call, says NCP

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The NCP and Congress are presently holding meetings in Mumbai and Delhi, respectively, to discuss the Shiv Sena’s proposal to jointly form a government in Maharashtra. On Sunday, the Sharad Pawar-led NCP agreed to come together with the Sena on the condition that the latter cut ties with BJP, quit NDA and evolve a common minimum programme.

Union Minister of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises and Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, on the other hand, on Monday resigned from the Narendra Modi-led Cabinet as the party prepared to stake claim in Maharashtra. “I am resigning from my ministerial post,” Sawant posted on Twitter.

Soon after receiving a formal expression from the BJP of its unwillingness to form the government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday evening invited the Shiv Sena, and gave it time until Monday evening to inform him if it could form the government. Shiv Sena leaders said party chief Uddhav Thackeray and Pawar spoke after the Sena received the Governor’s invitation.