Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Congress not on board yet as Governor invites NCP to form govt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Hours after rejecting Shiv Sena’s demand to extend the deadline to form government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Monday called NCP to stake claim at the government. NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that the party will hold discussions with ally Congress and see how a stable govt can be provided to the state.

Earlier, the Governor rejected the Shiv Sena’s request to extend the deadline to submit letters of support from the Congress and NCP to form the government. A statement from Raj Bhavan said, “A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor and expressed willingness to form the government. However, they could not submit the requisite letters of support. Further, they submitted a letter requesting for three days of extension of the deadline for submitting the letters of support. The Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension.”

Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who met the Governor, said their demand for extending the deadline by 48 hours was rejected but their claim to form government still stands. “We had sought 48 hours extension but Governor rejected it. But, we have staked the claim for government formation and that is still there. The claim hasn’t been rejected,” Aaditya told reporters after the meeting.

Meanwhile, the Congress said that it will hold further discussions with ally NCP on the political situation in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Earlier on Sunday, the NCP had agreed to come together with the Sena on the condition that the latter cut ties with BJP, quit NDA and evolve a common minimum programme.