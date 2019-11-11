Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Congress not on board yet as Governor invites NCP to form govt in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Hours after rejecting Shiv Sena’s demand to extend the deadline to form government in Maharashtra, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Monday called NCP to stake claim at the government. NCP leader Nawab Malik told ANI that the party will hold discussions with ally Congress and see how a stable govt can be provided to the state.
Earlier, the Governor rejected the Shiv Sena’s request to extend the deadline to submit letters of support from the Congress and NCP to form the government. A statement from Raj Bhavan said, “A delegation of Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor and expressed willingness to form the government. However, they could not submit the requisite letters of support. Further, they submitted a letter requesting for three days of extension of the deadline for submitting the letters of support. The Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension.”
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who met the Governor, said their demand for extending the deadline by 48 hours was rejected but their claim to form government still stands. “We had sought 48 hours extension but Governor rejected it. But, we have staked the claim for government formation and that is still there. The claim hasn’t been rejected,” Aaditya told reporters after the meeting.
Meanwhile, the Congress said that it will hold further discussions with ally NCP on the political situation in Maharashtra on Tuesday. Earlier on Sunday, the NCP had agreed to come together with the Sena on the condition that the latter cut ties with BJP, quit NDA and evolve a common minimum programme.
No support to "Shiv Sena-Cong government": Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi Monday said his party would not support the Shiv Sena-Congress government in Maharashtra. "AIMIM has 2 MLAs in Maharashtra and we will not be supporting the Shiv Sena-Congress government. A letter to the same effect will be sent to the Governor of Maharashtra briefly," he tweeted.
Congress core group meeting to be held tomorrow
Congress core group meeting to be held on Tuesday at interim party president Sonia Gandhi's residence, over Maharashtra's political situation. (ANI)
Maharashtra Governor statement after meeting NCP delegation
Maharashtra Governor: "Yesterday, Eknath Shinde was called upon to express his willingness and ability to form the government. Shiv Sena leaders met the Governor and submitted a letter expressing their willingness to form the government. However, they couldn't submit the requisite letter of support from alliance partners."
"The Governor has, therefore, asked the leader of elected members of the third largest party, Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar, to convey its willingness and ability to form the government to him." (ANI)
BJP taking stand of wait and watch: Sudhir Mungantiwar
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar Monday said, "The BJP core team meeting has concluded. The political situation in the state was discussed in the meeting. On its basis, BJP is taking the stand of 'wait and watch'."
Called by Guv to form govt, will discuss it with Congress: NCP
NCP leader Nawab Malik on meeting with Governor: We have been called by the Governor, a delegation of our party is meeting him now. We've been called to form the govt. As per the letter given by the Governor we'll hold discussions with Congress and see how a stable govt can be provided to the state."
"We will get the letter today and make a final decision by tomorrow after holding discussions with our ally Congress," he added.
NCP has been given time till 8:30 pm Tuesday to prove majority in the state assembly.
Governor has called us to meet: NCP
Ajit Pawar, NCP: "At 8:30 pm the Governor called us and asked me to come to meet him. Along with Chhagan Bhujbal, Jayant Patil and others, I am going to meet him. We have no idea as to why did he call us. Governor is an important person so we are going to meet him." (ANI)
Maharashtra Governor's statement after meeting Shiv Sena delegation
Maharashtra Governor: "Delegation of Shiv Sena met the Governor and expressed willingness to form govt. However, they couldn't submit requisite letter of support. They submitted letter requesting three-day extension for submitting letters of support. The Governor expressed inability to give further extension."
No letter from Congress, NCP went to Governor: Manikrao Thackeray
Manikrao Thackeray, Congress: Neither ours nor NCP's letter has gone to Governor yet. It has been decided that two leaders will be sent for discussions with Pawar sa'ab (Sharad Pawar), state leaders will also be there. The next step will be taken after the discussion. (ANI)
Kharge: Further discussions to take place tomorrow
Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress: "We've already issued a press note and we've mentioned that we've already discussed with working committee members and our PCC leaders. Our AICC President has spoken to Sharad Pawar ji. Further discussion will take place in Mumbai tomorrow."
The Congress statement.
Willing to form a stable government in the state: Aaditya
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray said that his party is willing to form a stable government in the state and is in touch with both NCP and Congress. "We had sought 48 hours extension but Governor rejected it. But, we have staked the claim for government formation and that is still there. The claim hasn't been rejected," said Aaditya.
Congress to hold further discussion on Maharashtra situation
Congress to hold further discussions with ally NCP on political situation in Maharashtra, party statement says.
Watch: Sena leaders meet Governor
Shiv Sena leaders, led by Aaditya Thackeray and Eknath Shinde, meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Monday.
Congress meeting at Sonia Gandhi's residence over
Congress leader AK Antony leaves after the meeting, at party interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence, over the political situation in Maharashtra concludes.
Aaditya, Sena leaders reach Raj Bhavan
Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray and other leaders of the party reach Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai.
Sanjay Raut to be discharged from hospital in a day or two
Sanjay Raut, who was admitted to Lilavati hospital, will be discharged in a day or two. Dr Ajit menon, Cardiologist, said, "This is a planned admission for Sanjay Raut in hospital. He suffered chest pain 2-3 days back. We decided to admit him today. We will be observing him. He should be discharged in a day or two. He is stable."
Senior BJP leaders reach Varsha, meeting begins soon
Senior leaders Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Ashish Shelar among others reach Varsha, the chief minister's residence in Mumbai. The BJP Core Committee meeting to begin soon.
Uddhav, Sonia discuss govt formation over phone
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi spoke on phone over government formation.
Important Maha gets govt soon for public works: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Senior Congress leader and its chairman of the screening committee for the Maharashtra elections, Jyotiraditya Scindia, on Monday said the neighbouring state must get a government soon to carry out people's works.
"It is important for the people of Maharashtra to have a government so as to carry out public works," Scindia said.
"I don't want to comment on this (Congress' role in government formation) as discussions are underway. The mandate was for the BJP-Shiv Sena but at the moment there is a strange situation," he added. (PTI)
Maharashtra Congress leaders to arrive in Delhi to discuss govt formation
Congress leaders AK Antony and Ahmed Patel arrive at 10 Janpath (Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi's residence). Party's Maharashtra leaders have been called to Delhi for further discussions over the political situation in Maharashtra, the meeting to be held shortly. (ANI)
If Congress gives support to Shiv Sena, it should not disturb it for 5 years: Deve Gowda
Former prime minister and Janata Dal (Secular) chief H D Deve Gowda Monday said if Congress extends support to Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra, they should not disturb it for next five years, ANI reported. Incidentally, the JD(S)-Congress government in Karnataka had fallen apart earlier this year after a few MLAs defected to join BJP.
"Balasaheb gave place to BJP in Maharashtra, Advani&Vajpayee went to Bala Saheb's residence and requested him for seats. BJP overrode that, that's why Uddhav Thackeray has taken a stand that he will teach them a lesson. Now, it's for Congress&NCP to put down BJP," he added.
Sanjay Raut admitted to hospital
As Shiv Sena nears the deadline to form government in Maharashtra, senior party leader Sanjay Raut was admitted to Lilavati Hospital on Monday. However, it was just a routine check-up, his brother Sunil Raut said, adding that he will stay admitted to the hospital today. The Governor has given the Sena time till 7:30 pm to prove their majority in the state Assembly.
Watch: Arvind Sawant praises Aditya Thackeray, calls him visionary leader.
Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant, who resigned from the Modi Cabinet on Monday, praised Aaditya Thackeray, saying that he is a visionary leader. A section in Shiv Sena is pushing the candidature of Aaditya for the post of chief minister of Maharashtra.
Senior Congress leaders leave Jaipur resort, to attend Delhi meeting
Senior Congress leaders have left the resort in Jaipur, where newly-elected Maharashtra Congress legislators are staying, to attend the working committee meeting of the party in Delhi.
Uddhav Thackeray awaits Congress' response, Sena meet at 5 pm
Shiv Sena leaders will hold a meeting at Raj Bhawan at 5 pm. Uddhav Thackeray is awaiting Congress' response.
No compromise on principles, says Congress leader
Meanwhile, senior party leader and former union minister Pallam Raju said there was no question on compromising with principles that the party stands for. "There is no question of a compromise, we (Congress) act in a very very responsible manner and we do look to Sharad Pawar (NCP chief), who is a senior leader in Maharashtra, to also decide what should be the outcome," Raju told reporters in Bengaluru.
Talks between Pawar, Uddhav conclude in Mumbai
Explained: Unlikely allies, but the Shiv Sena has had a soft corner for Pawar
A possible alliance between the Shiv Sena and the NCP is not that big a surprise. It must be recalled that Shiv Sena patriarch Balasaheb Thackeray had backed Pawar’s bid to become the Prime Minister when he was in the Congress. Honouring his friendship with Pawar, Thackeray had also ensured that the Sena-BJP alliance does not put a candidate against Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule when she was nominated to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. When Pranab Mukherjee was nominated by the Congress as the Presidential candidate, it was Pawar who had accompanied him to Thackeray’s residence, Matoshri, to successfully elicit the Shiv Sena’s support to his candidature. Click here to read more.
Sharad Pawar leaves after meeting Uddhav Thackeray
Sharad Pawar leaves after meeting Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai.
Responsibility of 'all of us' to give alternative: NCP
"It is the responsibility of us all to give an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from the Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said.
Maharashtra govt formation: BJP went back from their pre-poll promise, says Arvind Sawant
"BJP went back from their pre-election promises. It would not have been morally right for me to continue in the Centre, so I have resigned as Union minister," Arvind Sawant told reporters.
'Not morally right for me to continue in Modi Cabinet': Arvind Sawant
Addressing the media in the national capital, Arvind Sawant said, "On May 21st, I had taken oath as Cabinet minister in the Modi government. The elections in Maharashtra were held on the basis of an alliance with the BJP. Prior to the polls, the two parties had agreed for a '50-50' formula over the post of chief minister. However, BJP later changed their words. In such an atmosphere, it is not morally right for me to continue. This is why I submitted my resignation to PM Modi today."
Uddhav Thackeray holds talks with Sharad Pawar in Mumbai
Meeting between Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar is underway in Mumbai.
Arvind Sawant to address media shortly
Sena leader Arvind Sawant, who resigned as Union minister from Modi Cabinet this morning, will address reporters at New Maharashtra Sadan Kasturba Gandhi Marg shortly.
Poster near Matoshree says new Maharashtra CM to be from Shiv Sena
Uddhav Thackeray to shortly meet Sharad Pawar
Uddhav Thackeray has left Matoshree Tower to meet Sharad Pawar.
NCP talks with Sena on Maharashtra govt formation underway: Malik
"The process of forming an alternate government in Maharashtra has begun. We were in talks with the Sena, the talks are still on," Nawab Malik said.
Sanjay Raut on Arvind Sawant's resignation from Modi Cabinet
"Our minister is resigning from the Union government. You can see it in any light you want," Sanjay Raut told reporters.
Waiting for CWC's reply on govt formation in Maharashtra, says Nawab Malik
"We are waiting for Congress to take a decision. We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together. Congress MLAs are in favour of supporting the Shiv Sena-led government, but Congress Working Committee is the supreme body to decide on their party line," NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik told reporters.
Waiting for Congress' response to take final call, says NCP
Addressing reporters after the meeting, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "We are waiting for Congress' decision. We will take a call accordingly."
Sanjay Raut speaks to reporters outside Matoshree Tower in Mumbai
