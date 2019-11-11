Maharashtra govt formation Highlights: Governor invites Sena to form govt, NCP dials Uddhav Thackerayhttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-bjp-shiv-sena-ncp-congress-devendra-fadnavis-thackeray-6112529/
Maharashtra govt formation Highlights: Governor invites Sena to form govt, NCP dials Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Governor should ensure that parties do not indulge in horse trading. “The Governor has invited the BJP to stake its claim. This process that has been initiated could have been done earlier as well,” he added.
Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: After the BJP declined to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government. After meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan today, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said the party will not form the government but wished ally Shiv Sena good luck if want to go ahead with the Congress-NCP combine to form the government in the state. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called Uddhav Thackeray to talk over government formation.
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan Sunday said the party does not want President’s Rule in the state after the BJP declined to form government in the state today. Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state.
Meanwhile, reiterating the demand for a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra, party chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said they have carried the palanquin enough for other people and he will ensure that a Shiv Sainik sits inside the palanquin this time. Thackeray made the remarks after meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Malad on Sunday.
The BJP core committee in Maharashtra will meet today to discuss the Governor's invite to form the government. Get latest updates here.
Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree
Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree
Mumbai: Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree, residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. Maharashtra Governor, Bhagat Singh Koshyari had yesterday asked Shiv Sena to indicate willingness & ability of the party to form the government in Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/P4ph0Yyk4w
BJP has dishonoured people's mandate in Maharashtra: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Sunday said the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.
“Despite a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP has not been able to form the government in Maharashtra and by doing so, the party has dishonoured the mandate of the people of the state,” PTI quoted him as saying.
: Aaditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders arrive at Matoshree
Aaditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders arrive at Matoshree on Sunday. (ANI)
BREAKING | Sharad Pawar talks to Uddhav Thackeray over govt formation
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over Govt formation.
Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor invites Shivsena as second largest party to form Government tomorrow till 7.30 pm.
Congress does not want President's rule in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan Sunday said the party does not want President's Rule in the state after the BJP declined to form government in the state today. Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state.
"We are in Jaipur. We will discuss the issue here and will seek advice for the future political stand. The party doesn't want president's rule in the state," PTI quoted him as saying.
We are keeping an eye on recent developments: Ashok Chavan
"We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet," Congress leader Ashok Chavan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Ashok Chavan, Congress on Maharashtra govt formation: We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/FYF7ii8ygP
If Uddhav ji has said so, the CM will from Shiv Sena only: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost. (ANI)
Maharashtra govt impasse: What happens next?
Since the BJP, the largest single party in Maharashtra, has declined to form government in the state, and no final word on the purported alliance of Congress-NCP with Shiv Sena, the state may head for President's rule followed by mid-term polls.
Best wishes to Shiv Sena if they want to form govt with Cong-NCP: Patil
Since Shiv Sena not agreeing to Government formation, we have decided not to insult mandate given by people of Maharashtra and so decided not to form Government. Our best wishes to Shiv Sena if they wish to form Government with Congress-NCP: BJP State President Chandrakant Patil.
JUST IN | BJP steps down Governor's invitation to form government in state
Declining to form government in the state, the BJP Sunday said it will sit as the opposition in the Assembly as ally Shiv Sena turned down their offer. After meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil called Shiv Sena's conduct as an insult to the people's mandate and said if Sena is interested in forming the government with Congress and NCP, the BJP gives them good wishes. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Just in: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Raj Bhavan with ministers
Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He is accompanied by a group of BJP leaders.
After meeting MLAs, Uddhav reiterates demand for a Sena CM
Reiterating the demand for a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra, party chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said they have carried the palanquin enough for other people and he will ensure that a Shiv Sainik sits inside the palanquin this time. Thackeray made the remarks after meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Malad on Sunday.
Sena, Congress shift MLAs to safe house to prevent poaching
The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in suburban Malad, apparently to guard them against 'poaching' attempts.
Besides, all 44 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra are at a resort in Jaipur in the party-ruled Rajasthan amid similar fears. (PTI)
Aligning with Shiv Sena would be disastrous for Congress: Sanjay Nirupam
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Sunday said aligning with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra would be a disastrous move for the Congress. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said, "In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need ShivSena. And we must not think of sharing power with ShivSena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."
In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need ShivSena. And we must not think of sharing power with ShivSena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party.#MaharashtraCrisis
Will meet again at 4 pm to discuss Governor's invitation: Mungatiwar
After the BJP's core group meeting in Maharashtra today, MLA Sudhir Mungatiwar said the party will meet again at 4 pm to take decision on the Governor's invitation to form the government. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Mumbai hotel to meet Sena MLAs
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad West to meet party MLAs.
Mumbai: Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad West to meet party MLAs. pic.twitter.com/Vmw9huTOuy
Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with party MLAs at Malad resort
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has left Matoshree Tower to hold a meeting with the party MLAs at a resort in Malad.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress MLAs put up at Rajasthan resort
All 44 MLAs, including senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, were staying at the resort in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan amid fear of "poaching" in view of the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra.
Mallikarjun Kharge meets Maharashtra Congress MLAs to discuss impasse
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, today met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Kharge, who is the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) generally secretary, met the legislators informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take about government formation in Maharashtra, senior congress leader Manikrao Thakare told PTI. "Kharge will then convey the sentiments of the legislators to the party leadership," Thakare said.
'Congress is not our enemy': Sanjay Raut
Heaping praise on Congress, Sanjay Raut said, “There may be some differences with the Congress on national issues, but we agree on some issues too. Congress is not our enemy… if Congress leaders are positive about supporting the Shiv Sena, the people of Maharashtra will welcome it whole-heartedly.”
'Who is tom-tomming about morality?' Raut continues to attack BJP
“Who is tom-tomming about morality? Those who commit adultery every day, are trying to impart lessons in ethical behaviour. They believe that people’s brains have become paralysed. This is their misconception…," Raut added.
Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a Sainik CM: Sanjay Raut
On posters put up by Sena workers near Thackeray's residence here demanding that he be the chief minister, Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the Shiv Sena leader and he will take an appropriate decision at the right time. He has already said he will make a Shiv Sainik the CM."
Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with Sena MLAs at 12.30 pm
On the Shiv Sena's future course of action, Sanjay Raut said, "Let the picture be clear on the first step by governor. The Shiv Sena will declare its strategy if no one else is able to form the government." He said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting the party MLAs at 12.30 pm on Sunday.
Maharashtra govt formation: Vinod Tawade arrives at Fadnavis' residence
BJP Core Committee member Vinod Tawade arrives at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis.
Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee member Vinod Tawade arrives at the residence of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/IwI2jmwqpz
Sanjay Raut continues to attack BJP over government formation in Maharashtra
"The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority," Raut, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, said.
Will declare strategy if no one else forms govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut also said the Shiv Sena would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government in Maharashtra. Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said his party welcomes the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite the BJP to form government in the state. "Now, with the governor's intervention, we hope the state will get a government," he said.
Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared: Sanjay Raut
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and many Congress leaders have communicated to their party chief Sonia Gandhi that their priority is to have a "non-BJP" chief minister in the state, the Rajya Sabha member said in the Marathi publication. "Everyone wants to end the politics of revenge, subservience and playing dirty tricks," Raut said. "Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.
Shiv Sena not speaking to Fadnavis is biggest defeat of BJP: Sanjay Raut
Raut said even 15 days after the results were announced, Fadnavis could not take oath as the chief minister. "The BJP's biggest ally Shiv Sena not ready to speak to the outgoing chief minister is the biggest defeat (of the BJP). This time, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next chief minister of Maharashtra," he said.
Amit Shah remained aloof from developments in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
In his column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said Fadnavis, despite being blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become chief minister for the second time, has not been able to assume the top post in Maharashtra. "He could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the state," Raut said.
Sanjay Raut refers to Hitler to fire fresh salvo at Fadnavis
Sena MP Sanjay Raut today hit out at Fadnavis and accused him of playing politics of fear, while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler. Without naming Fadnavis, Raut, in a fresh attack on the BJP leader amid the ongoing war of words between the saffron allies, said, "When ways of threatening and seeking political support don't work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared."
Maharashtra govt formation: Governor should invite Congress-NCP to stake claim, says Milind Deora
"Maharashtra’s Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shivsena have refused to do so," Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted.
Maharashtra’s Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shivsena have refused to do so
Maharashtra govt formation: Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP for displaying 'arrogance of power'
Taking a dig at its ally BJP, Raut today tweeted out a Hindi couplet, saying "people who have recently amassed wealth lose their humility, but people who come from illustrious and wealthy family's remain graceful in handling power and wealth."
Sanjay Raut added, "Congress is not the enemy of the state. All parties have differences on some issues."
Sena ready to form government if no one else is: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said, "Agar koi sarkaar banane ko taiyar nahi hai toh Shiv Sena yeh zimma le sakti hai (The Shiv Sena can take the responsibility if no one is ready to form the government).
All eyes on Congress top brass; Pawar calls party meet on Nov 12
After Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form the new government, the Congress and NCP also stepped up efforts to prop up a non-BJP government. The Congress, which won 44 seats in the Maharashtra polls, has shifted most of its MLAs to a luxury resort, Buena Vista, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, after alleging that the BJP had been luring its legislators with money. Caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis has refuted the allegation.
NCP to vote against BJP in House: Nawab Malik
The NCP leader claimed the party will vote against BJP on the floor of the House. “If Sena votes against BJP, the NCP can then think about initiating the process of setting up an alternate government,” he said.
Maharashtra Governor should ensure no horse trading: NCP
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Governor should ensure that parties do not indulge in horse trading. “The Governor has invited the BJP to stake its claim. This process that has been initiated could have been done earlier as well,” he added.
Launching a fresh salvo at Devendra Fadnavis, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday accused the former Maharashtra chief minister of indulging in politics of fear and also likened him to German dictator Adolf Hitler. "When ways of threatening and seeking political support don't work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared," Raut said in the party's editorial mouthpiece.
On a day when Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form the new government, the Congress and NCP also stepped up efforts to prop up a non-BJP government.
The Congress, which won 44 seats in the Maharashtra polls, has shifted most of its MLAs to a luxury resort, Buena Vista, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, after alleging that the BJP had been luring its legislators with money. Caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis has refuted the allegation.
On Saturday, hours before the Governor extended the invitation to BJP, AICC general secretary (Maharashtra in-charge) Mallikarjun Kharge rushed to Jaipur to hold consultation with party’s newly-elected MLAs. Kharge was accompanied by former chief ministers and MLAs Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan, as well as state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat.
Just as Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been reluctant to back a government formed by the Shiv Sena, many of the party’s MLAs want to keep the BJP at bay at any cost, which has put pressure on the party leadership.
Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree
Shiv Sena leaders Milind Narvekar & Anil Desai leave from Matoshree
BJP has dishonoured people's mandate in Maharashtra: Sachin Pilot
Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot said on Sunday said the BJP has dishonoured the mandate of the people of Maharashtra by its failure to form government in the state even after 15 days of the elections result.
“Despite a pre-poll alliance with the Shiv Sena, the BJP has not been able to form the government in Maharashtra and by doing so, the party has dishonoured the mandate of the people of the state,” PTI quoted him as saying.
: Aaditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders arrive at Matoshree
Aaditya Thackeray and other Shiv Sena leaders arrive at Matoshree on Sunday. (ANI)
BREAKING | Sharad Pawar talks to Uddhav Thackeray over govt formation
NCP chief Sharad Pawar speaks to Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray over Govt formation.
Governor invites Shiv Sena to form govt tomorrow
Maharashtra Governor invites Shivsena as second largest party to form Government tomorrow till 7.30 pm.
Congress does not want President's rule in Maharashtra, says Ashok Chavan
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan Sunday said the party does not want President's Rule in the state after the BJP declined to form government in the state today. Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state.
"We are in Jaipur. We will discuss the issue here and will seek advice for the future political stand. The party doesn't want president's rule in the state," PTI quoted him as saying.
We are keeping an eye on recent developments: Ashok Chavan
"We are keeping an eye on recent developments. We are meeting now and discussing all the options before us. We have not decided anything yet," Congress leader Ashok Chavan was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
If Uddhav ji has said so, the CM will from Shiv Sena only: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut: Party chief Uddhav Thackeray ji clearly said today that Chief Minister will be from Shiv Sena. If Uddhav ji has said so, then it means that there will be CM from Shiv Sena, at any cost. (ANI)
Maharashtra govt impasse: What happens next?
Since the BJP, the largest single party in Maharashtra, has declined to form government in the state, and no final word on the purported alliance of Congress-NCP with Shiv Sena, the state may head for President's rule followed by mid-term polls.
Best wishes to Shiv Sena if they want to form govt with Cong-NCP: Patil
Since Shiv Sena not agreeing to Government formation, we have decided not to insult mandate given by people of Maharashtra and so decided not to form Government. Our best wishes to Shiv Sena if they wish to form Government with Congress-NCP: BJP State President Chandrakant Patil.
JUST IN | BJP steps down Governor's invitation to form government in state
Declining to form government in the state, the BJP Sunday said it will sit as the opposition in the Assembly as ally Shiv Sena turned down their offer. After meeting Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil called Shiv Sena's conduct as an insult to the people's mandate and said if Sena is interested in forming the government with Congress and NCP, the BJP gives them good wishes. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Just in: Devendra Fadnavis leaves for Raj Bhavan with ministers
Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has left for the Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. He is accompanied by a group of BJP leaders.
After meeting MLAs, Uddhav reiterates demand for a Sena CM
Reiterating the demand for a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra, party chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said they have carried the palanquin enough for other people and he will ensure that a Shiv Sainik sits inside the palanquin this time. Thackeray made the remarks after meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Malad on Sunday.
Sena, Congress shift MLAs to safe house to prevent poaching
The Shiv Sena has shifted most of its 56 MLAs to a hotel in suburban Malad, apparently to guard them against 'poaching' attempts.
Besides, all 44 Congress MLAs from Maharashtra are at a resort in Jaipur in the party-ruled Rajasthan amid similar fears. (PTI)
Aligning with Shiv Sena would be disastrous for Congress: Sanjay Nirupam
Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam Sunday said aligning with Shiv Sena to form the government in Maharashtra would be a disastrous move for the Congress. Taking to Twitter, Nirupam said, "In the current political arithmetic in Maharashtra, its just impossible for Congress-NCP to form any govt. For that we need ShivSena. And we must not think of sharing power with ShivSena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the party."
Will meet again at 4 pm to discuss Governor's invitation: Mungatiwar
After the BJP's core group meeting in Maharashtra today, MLA Sudhir Mungatiwar said the party will meet again at 4 pm to take decision on the Governor's invitation to form the government. (Express photo by Ganesh Shirsekar)
Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Mumbai hotel to meet Sena MLAs
Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray arrives at Hotel Retreat in Madh, Malad West to meet party MLAs.
Poster demanding Aaditya Thackeray as CM put up outside Matoshree
A poster which reads 'Maharashtra needs Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena chief) as CM' has been put up outside Matoshree (Thackeray residence), in Mumbai.
Uddhav Thackeray to chair meeting with party MLAs at Malad resort
Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray has left Matoshree Tower to hold a meeting with the party MLAs at a resort in Malad.
Maharashtra govt formation: Congress MLAs put up at Rajasthan resort
All 44 MLAs, including senior leaders like Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and Balasaheb Thorat, were staying at the resort in the Congress-ruled Rajasthan amid fear of "poaching" in view of the stalemate over government formation in Maharashtra.
Mallikarjun Kharge meets Maharashtra Congress MLAs to discuss impasse
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, meanwhile, today met the party's newly elected MLAs from Maharashtra, who are currently staying at a resort in Jaipur, to discuss the political situation in the state. Kharge, who is the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) generally secretary, met the legislators informally to ascertain their views on what stand the party should take about government formation in Maharashtra, senior congress leader Manikrao Thakare told PTI. "Kharge will then convey the sentiments of the legislators to the party leadership," Thakare said.
'Congress is not our enemy': Sanjay Raut
Heaping praise on Congress, Sanjay Raut said, “There may be some differences with the Congress on national issues, but we agree on some issues too. Congress is not our enemy… if Congress leaders are positive about supporting the Shiv Sena, the people of Maharashtra will welcome it whole-heartedly.”
'Who is tom-tomming about morality?' Raut continues to attack BJP
“Who is tom-tomming about morality? Those who commit adultery every day, are trying to impart lessons in ethical behaviour. They believe that people’s brains have become paralysed. This is their misconception…," Raut added.
Maharashtra is not slave of Delhi: Sanjay Raut
“The politics of Maharashtra should remain in Maharashtra only. Maharashtra is not the slave of Delhi," Sanjay Raut said today.
Uddhav Thackeray will ensure a Sainik CM: Sanjay Raut
On posters put up by Sena workers near Thackeray's residence here demanding that he be the chief minister, Raut said, "Uddhav Thackeray is the Shiv Sena leader and he will take an appropriate decision at the right time. He has already said he will make a Shiv Sainik the CM."
Uddhav Thackeray to hold meeting with Sena MLAs at 12.30 pm
On the Shiv Sena's future course of action, Sanjay Raut said, "Let the picture be clear on the first step by governor. The Shiv Sena will declare its strategy if no one else is able to form the government." He said Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting the party MLAs at 12.30 pm on Sunday.
Maharashtra govt formation: Vinod Tawade arrives at Fadnavis' residence
BJP Core Committee member Vinod Tawade arrives at the residence of Devendra Fadnavis.
Sanjay Raut continues to attack BJP over government formation in Maharashtra
"The single largest party had to be called. We fail to understand why the BJP did not stake claim in 24 hours (after results) if it was confident that it had the majority," Raut, who is also a member of the Rajya Sabha, said.
Will declare strategy if no one else forms govt in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut also said the Shiv Sena would declare its next strategy once no one else is able to form government in Maharashtra. Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Raut said his party welcomes the decision of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to invite the BJP to form government in the state. "Now, with the governor's intervention, we hope the state will get a government," he said.
Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared: Sanjay Raut
NCP chief Sharad Pawar and many Congress leaders have communicated to their party chief Sonia Gandhi that their priority is to have a "non-BJP" chief minister in the state, the Rajya Sabha member said in the Marathi publication. "Everyone wants to end the politics of revenge, subservience and playing dirty tricks," Raut said. "Those who used to threaten others with their power are now scared," he said in remarks laced with sarcasm.
Shiv Sena not speaking to Fadnavis is biggest defeat of BJP: Sanjay Raut
Raut said even 15 days after the results were announced, Fadnavis could not take oath as the chief minister. "The BJP's biggest ally Shiv Sena not ready to speak to the outgoing chief minister is the biggest defeat (of the BJP). This time, Sena president Uddhav Thackeray will decide the next chief minister of Maharashtra," he said.
Amit Shah remained aloof from developments in Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut
In his column 'Rokhthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said Fadnavis, despite being blessed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to become chief minister for the second time, has not been able to assume the top post in Maharashtra. "He could not take oath because BJP chief Amit Shah has remained aloof from developments in the state," Raut said.
Sanjay Raut refers to Hitler to fire fresh salvo at Fadnavis
Sena MP Sanjay Raut today hit out at Fadnavis and accused him of playing politics of fear, while making a reference to German dictator Adolf Hitler. Without naming Fadnavis, Raut, in a fresh attack on the BJP leader amid the ongoing war of words between the saffron allies, said, "When ways of threatening and seeking political support don't work, it is time to accept that Hitler is dead and the looming clouds of slavery have disappeared."
Maharashtra govt formation: Governor should invite Congress-NCP to stake claim, says Milind Deora
"Maharashtra’s Governor should invite NCP-Congress - the second largest alliance - to form the government now that BJP-Shivsena have refused to do so," Congress leader Milind Deora tweeted.
Maharashtra govt formation: Sanjay Raut hits out at BJP for displaying 'arrogance of power'
Taking a dig at its ally BJP, Raut today tweeted out a Hindi couplet, saying "people who have recently amassed wealth lose their humility, but people who come from illustrious and wealthy family's remain graceful in handling power and wealth."
Congress not enemy of state: Sanjay Raut
Sanjay Raut added, "Congress is not the enemy of the state. All parties have differences on some issues."
Sena ready to form government if no one else is: Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut today said, "Agar koi sarkaar banane ko taiyar nahi hai toh Shiv Sena yeh zimma le sakti hai (The Shiv Sena can take the responsibility if no one is ready to form the government).
All eyes on Congress top brass; Pawar calls party meet on Nov 12
After Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited BJP to indicate its willingness and ability to form the new government, the Congress and NCP also stepped up efforts to prop up a non-BJP government. The Congress, which won 44 seats in the Maharashtra polls, has shifted most of its MLAs to a luxury resort, Buena Vista, in Congress-ruled Rajasthan, after alleging that the BJP had been luring its legislators with money. Caretaker CM Devendra Fadnavis has refuted the allegation.
NCP to vote against BJP in House: Nawab Malik
The NCP leader claimed the party will vote against BJP on the floor of the House. “If Sena votes against BJP, the NCP can then think about initiating the process of setting up an alternate government,” he said.
Maharashtra Governor should ensure no horse trading: NCP
NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that the Governor should ensure that parties do not indulge in horse trading. “The Governor has invited the BJP to stake its claim. This process that has been initiated could have been done earlier as well,” he added.