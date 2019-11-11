Maharashtra govt formation Highlights: Governor invites Sena to form govt, NCP dials Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Govt Formation Highlights: After the BJP declined to form government in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Shiv Sena, the second largest party, to stake claim to the government. After meeting the Governor at Raj Bhavan today, state BJP chief Chandrakant Patil had said the party will not form the government but wished ally Shiv Sena good luck if want to go ahead with the Congress-NCP combine to form the government in the state. Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar called Uddhav Thackeray to talk over government formation.

Advertising

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan Sunday said the party does not want President’s Rule in the state after the BJP declined to form government in the state today. Chavan said newly-elected MLAs of the party will seek advice from the party high-command over its future political stand in the state.

Meanwhile, reiterating the demand for a Shiv Sena CM in Maharashtra, party chief Uddhav Thackeray Sunday said they have carried the palanquin enough for other people and he will ensure that a Shiv Sainik sits inside the palanquin this time. Thackeray made the remarks after meeting with party MLAs at a resort in Malad on Sunday.