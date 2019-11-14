Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: BJP-Sena would have formed govt if PM was informed about 50:50 formula, says Raut

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Reacting to Union Minister Amit Shah’s remark on rotational chief ministership, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “50:50” seat-sharing formula “in time”, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse.

Wondering if Modi was “kept away” by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing, Raut said, ” I heard Modi (during poll campaigns) saying that Fadnavis will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but we maintained the decorum and did not object it as we did not see it as a political message to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting to discuss the political roadmap. Today, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs and will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies. On Wednesday, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had rejected estranged ally Shiv Sena’s claim that his party promised rotational chief ministership ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

In the October 21 election to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Sena got 56 and the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The Sena parted ways with the BJP over who should lead the government and has been claiming that the BJP had agreed to a 50:50 formula for chief ministership over five years.