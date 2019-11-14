Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: BJP-Sena would have formed govt if PM was informed about 50:50 formula, says Rauthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-bjp-conveys-three-day-marathon-meeting-shiv-sena-ncp-congress-alliance-6118894/
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: BJP-Sena would have formed govt if PM was informed about 50:50 formula, says Raut
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs and will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: Reacting to Union Minister Amit Shah’s remark on rotational chief ministership, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the “50:50” seat-sharing formula “in time”, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse.
Wondering if Modi was “kept away” by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing, Raut said, ” I heard Modi (during poll campaigns) saying that Fadnavis will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but we maintained the decorum and did not object it as we did not see it as a political message to us,” he said.
Meanwhile, the state BJP has convened a three-day marathon meetingto discuss the political roadmap. Today, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs and will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies. On Wednesday, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had rejected estranged ally Shiv Sena’s claim that his party promised rotational chief ministership ahead of the Maharashtra elections.
In the October 21 election to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Sena got 56 and the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The Sena parted ways with the BJP over who should lead the government and has been claiming that the BJP had agreed to a 50:50 formula for chief ministership over five years.
Live Blog
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Congress is planning to drive a hard bargain in power-sharing in the state.
When a promise made behind closed door is not kept, then only it comes out: Sena on Amit Shah's remark seat-sharing
Reacting to Union Minister Amit Shah's remark on seat sharing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula "in time", Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Wondering if Modi was "kept away" by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing, Raut said, " I heard Modi (during poll campaigns) saying that Fadnavis will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but we maintained the decorum and did not object it as we did not see it as a political message to us," he said. Hitting out at Shah's remarks, Raut said, "When a promise made behind closed door is not kept, then only it comes out. We never trade in politics nor we see politics from the angle of profit or loss. We are making it public because it is about our self-respect."
BJP to convene 3-day marathon meeting
The Maharashtra BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting to discuss the political roadmap. Today, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs. The party will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies. Although newly elected members have not taken oath of office following the suspension of the State Legislative Assembly after enforcement of President’s Rule, the MLAs believe they will continue to work at the grassroots as party’s “karyakartas”. On Friday, the party will meet candidates who lost the elections for an analysis of what went wrong. The BJP contested 164 seats and won 105. It lost 59 seats. The meeting on Saturday will be confined to select leaders and office-bearers to discuss organisational changes. Chandrakant Patil is likely to continue as state BJP president.
Amit Shah knows how to break and unite political parties like it happened in Goa and Karnataka: Kapil Sibal
A day after Amit Shah slammed the opposition for criticising President's rule in Maharashtra, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said, " Amit Shah is very experienced as far as these matters are concerned. He knows how to break & how to unite political parties, we have seen glimpses of it in several states - be it in Goa or Karnataka."
As Sena talks to Cong-NCP, Raut says will not get defeated
Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday posted a message on Twitter to assert that they would neither get defeated nor be afraid.
Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next chief minster of Maharashtra would be from his party. “Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena,” he said. Raut was admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart Tuesday.
Talks for govt formation in Maharashtra at preliminary stage: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said talks for government formation in Maharashtra were at a "preliminary" stage and no decision was taken so far. "The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have so far held preliminary talks. A meeting will again be held today between the Congress and NCP, and later both the parties are expected to hold talks with the Shiv Sena. There is no decision as yet," Prithviraj Chavan told PTI.
President's rule in Maharashtra a 'scripted act', alleges Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a "scripted act" and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding "crocodile tears" over the imposition of President's rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.
BJP has to decide if it wants to fight with ally or Opposition: Sudesh Mahto
Talking about the situation in Maharashtra, All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto said the BJP has to decide whether it wants to fight with their ally or the Opposition. " This, BJP has to decide. Our party cannot be compared to Shiv Sena…we have been with NDA for 19 years…We were ridiculed by the Opposition, but we have been with NDA." Read full interview
Did Shiv Sena's ego cost Maharashtra a government?
How the Maharashtra government formation fell apart, what led to the fallout of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and can it now ally with the NCP and the Congress. Click here to listen to our podcast
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
In their first interaction with Thackray after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly poll results, the two parties discussed the post of Speaker in the event that the three form the government. Key to the functioning of the Assembly, the post of Speaker, vested with the powers under the anti-defection law to expel MLAs, emerged as an important element in the bargaining. Congress will push hard for the post to be given to it, a source in the party said.
While the NCP has not yet staked claim to the post, the Congress and Sena seem to have reached an understanding to ensure that Pawar’s party does not get it. The Party sources have said that the party is likely to push for a one-third each power-sharing formula, which means 42 Cabinet berths will be divided equally between the three partners, giving 14 ministerial berths to each.
When a promise made behind closed door is not kept, then only it comes out: Sena on Amit Shah's remark seat-sharing
Reacting to Union Minister Amit Shah's remark on seat sharing, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the "50:50" seat-sharing formula "in time", Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Wondering if Modi was "kept away" by top BJP leaders from the decision taken over seat-sharing, Raut said, " I heard Modi (during poll campaigns) saying that Fadnavis will continue as the chief minister of Maharashtra, but we maintained the decorum and did not object it as we did not see it as a political message to us," he said. Hitting out at Shah's remarks, Raut said, "When a promise made behind closed door is not kept, then only it comes out. We never trade in politics nor we see politics from the angle of profit or loss. We are making it public because it is about our self-respect."
BJP to convene 3-day marathon meeting
The Maharashtra BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting to discuss the political roadmap. Today, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs. The party will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies. Although newly elected members have not taken oath of office following the suspension of the State Legislative Assembly after enforcement of President’s Rule, the MLAs believe they will continue to work at the grassroots as party’s “karyakartas”. On Friday, the party will meet candidates who lost the elections for an analysis of what went wrong. The BJP contested 164 seats and won 105. It lost 59 seats. The meeting on Saturday will be confined to select leaders and office-bearers to discuss organisational changes. Chandrakant Patil is likely to continue as state BJP president.
Amit Shah knows how to break and unite political parties like it happened in Goa and Karnataka: Kapil Sibal
A day after Amit Shah slammed the opposition for criticising President's rule in Maharashtra, Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Thursday said, " Amit Shah is very experienced as far as these matters are concerned. He knows how to break & how to unite political parties, we have seen glimpses of it in several states - be it in Goa or Karnataka."
As Sena talks to Cong-NCP, Raut says will not get defeated
Amid the Shiv Sena's efforts to form government in Maharashtra with the support of the NCP and Congress, senior Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday posted a message on Twitter to assert that they would neither get defeated nor be afraid.
Raut on Wednesday reiterated that the next chief minster of Maharashtra would be from his party. “Next chief minister of Maharashtra will be from the Shiv Sena,” he said. Raut was admitted to the hospital Monday afternoon after he complained of chest pain. He underwent angioplasty to remove two blockages in his heart Tuesday.
Talks for govt formation in Maharashtra at preliminary stage: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said talks for government formation in Maharashtra were at a "preliminary" stage and no decision was taken so far. "The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have so far held preliminary talks. A meeting will again be held today between the Congress and NCP, and later both the parties are expected to hold talks with the Shiv Sena. There is no decision as yet," Prithviraj Chavan told PTI.
President's rule in Maharashtra a 'scripted act', alleges Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a "scripted act" and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding "crocodile tears" over the imposition of President's rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.
BJP has to decide if it wants to fight with ally or Opposition: Sudesh Mahto
Talking about the situation in Maharashtra, All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto said the BJP has to decide whether it wants to fight with their ally or the Opposition. " This, BJP has to decide. Our party cannot be compared to Shiv Sena…we have been with NDA for 19 years…We were ridiculed by the Opposition, but we have been with NDA." Read full interview
Did Shiv Sena's ego cost Maharashtra a government?
How the Maharashtra government formation fell apart, what led to the fallout of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and can it now ally with the NCP and the Congress. Click here to listen to our podcast
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!