Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Shiv Sena says President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’

Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was a “scripted act” and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.

Meanwhile, the state BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting to discuss the political roadmap. Today, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs and will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies.

Although newly elected members have not taken oath of office following the suspension of the State Legislative Assembly after enforcement of President’s Rule, the MLAs believe they will continue to work at the grassroots as party’s “karyakartas”. On Wednesday, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had rejected estranged ally Shiv Sena’s claim that his party promised rotational chief ministership ahead of the Maharashtra elections.

In the October 21 election to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Sena got 56 and the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The Sena parted ways with the BJP over who should lead the government and has been claiming that the BJP had agreed to a 50:50 formula for chief ministership over five years.