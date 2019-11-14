Maharashtra govt formation LIVE updates: Shiv Sena says President’s rule in Maharashtra a ‘scripted act’https://indianexpress.com/article/india/maharashtra-govt-formation-live-updates-bjp-conveys-three-day-marathon-meeting-shiv-sena-ncp-congress-alliance-6118894/
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs and will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies.
Maharashtra Government Formation Live News Updates: The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President’s rule in Maharashtra was a “scripted act” and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding “crocodile tears” over the imposition of President’s rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.
Although newly elected members have not taken oath of office following the suspension of the State Legislative Assembly after enforcement of President’s Rule, the MLAs believe they will continue to work at the grassroots as party’s “karyakartas”. On Wednesday, BJP president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah had rejected estranged ally Shiv Sena’s claim that his party promised rotational chief ministership ahead of the Maharashtra elections.
In the October 21 election to the 288-member assembly, the BJP won 105 seats, Sena got 56 and the NCP and the Congress won 54 and 44 seats, respectively. The Sena parted ways with the BJP over who should lead the government and has been claiming that the BJP had agreed to a 50:50 formula for chief ministership over five years.
Maharashtra govt formation LIVE: Congress is planning to drive a hard bargain in power-sharing in the state.
Talks for govt formation in Maharashtra at preliminary stage: Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan on Thursday said talks for government formation in Maharashtra were at a "preliminary" stage and no decision was taken so far. "The Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena have so far held preliminary talks. A meeting will again be held today between the Congress and NCP, and later both the parties are expected to hold talks with the Shiv Sena. There is no decision as yet," Prithviraj Chavan told PTI.
President's rule in Maharashtra a 'scripted act', alleges Shiv Sena
The Shiv Sena on Thursday alleged that imposition of President's rule in Maharashtra was a "scripted act" and took a jibe at the governor, saying he has now given parties six months to form the government. It also said that former state chief minister Devendra Fadnavis is shedding "crocodile tears" over the imposition of President's rule as power is still indirectly in the hands of the BJP.
BJP has to decide if it wants to fight with ally or Opposition: Sudesh Mahto
Talking about the situation in Maharashtra, All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) president Sudesh Mahto said the BJP has to decide whether it wants to fight with their ally or the Opposition. " This, BJP has to decide. Our party cannot be compared to Shiv Sena…we have been with NDA for 19 years…We were ridiculed by the Opposition, but we have been with NDA." Read full interview
Did Shiv Sena's ego cost Maharashtra a government?
How the Maharashtra government formation fell apart, what led to the fallout of the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and can it now ally with the NCP and the Congress. Click here to listen to our podcast
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog
Welcome to our Maharashtra government formation LIVE blog. The impasse in government formation in Maharashtra entered the 19th day on Tuesday. After the Shiv Sena could not show support for its claim within the stipulated time on Monday, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the NCP to show its willingness to form the government. Follow to get all the latest updates here!
In their first interaction with Thackray after the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly poll results, the two parties discussed the post of Speaker in the event that the three form the government. Key to the functioning of the Assembly, the post of Speaker, vested with the powers under the anti-defection law to expel MLAs, emerged as an important element in the bargaining. Congress will push hard for the post to be given to it, a source in the party said.
While the NCP has not yet staked claim to the post, the Congress and Sena seem to have reached an understanding to ensure that Pawar’s party does not get it. The Party sources have said that the party is likely to push for a one-third each power-sharing formula, which means 42 Cabinet berths will be divided equally between the three partners, giving 14 ministerial berths to each.
