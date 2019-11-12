Maharashtra govt formation timeline: How state went from alliance victory to President’s rule

Ending the deadlock over government formation in Maharashtra, President Ramnath Kovind Tuesday gave his assent to President’s rule in the state on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari’s recommendation. In his report to Kovind, the governor said he made all efforts to get a government made but he could not see any possibility of a government forming.

Over the last few days, the NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena held a flurry of consultations in a bid to cobble together the numbers and resolve the impasse over government formation in the state. But all their attempts failed.

Here’s how Maharashtra went from alliance victory to President’s rule:

1. Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections were held on October 21 and the results were declared on October 24. But even after 18 days, no single party or any alliance came forward to stake claim for government formation.

2. The BJP and Shiv Sena with 105 and 56 seats respectively in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly election, kept bickering over the chief minister’s post.

3. The Governor then invited the BJP to form the government but it could not as the saffron party did not have the required numbers.

4. Subsequently, after BJP’s failure to show the numbers, Governor gave Shiv Sena one day to show willingness and the ability to form the government in Maharashtra. While Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray reached out to NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi for their support, the NCP and Congress could not decide on whether to support Shiv Sena or not.

5. Shiv Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray met Governor BS Koshyari at the Raj Bhawan and sought three days time for submitting letters of support. However, the Governor expressed his inability to give any further extension

6. Following this, the Governor sent an invitation to NCP, which is the third-largest party in the state, to stake claim at the government. An NCP delegation, led by Ajit Pawar, met the Governor at Raj Bhavan even as they were given time till 8:30 pm Tuesday to prove majority in the state assembly. The Congress (44), NCP (54) and Shiv Sena (56) together have 154 MLAs in the newly elected assembly, comfortably above the simple majority of 146 in the 288-member House.

7. Congress president Sonia Gandhi held a telephonic conversation with Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, who also met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai. After the meeting, Congress leader Ahmed Patel insisted no final decision can be taken without formulation of common minimum programme by the three parties. He also condemned the imposition of President’s rule and said Congress was not given an opportunity to form government.

8. Shiv Sena indicated it might move the Supreme Court against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s decision to decline extension of time sought by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party for submitting the “requisite letter of support” to prove its claim to form a government on Monday night.

9. The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi considered the report of the Governor to the President that was submitted at noon. The Cabinet recommended that the President issue a Proclamation under Article 356(1) of the Constitution imposing President’s rule in Maharashtra and keep the state legislative assembly under suspended animation.

10. President’s rule imposed in the state after the Governor’s recommendation.

11. In his report, the governor said that a situation has arisen in the state “in which it is impossible to constitute and/or form a stable Government in the state”. The governor noted that he made attempts to explore the possibility of formation of government by having appropriate communications with all the political parties which could have formed the government in alliance with other political parties, but they have not succeeded.

12. Congress spokesperson questions Maharashtra governor for ‘arbitrary’ allotment of time to NCP, Sena and BJP to prove support, calls it unashamedly dishonest.

13. Maharashtra governor has committed grave travesty, mocked Constitutional process in recommending President’s rule: Congress spokesperson