Maharashtra govt formation: The Number Game

Accounting for the party MLAs, NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said five of the total 54 MLAs were not in touch with the party while six others were on their way to Mumbai. “Remaining 43 MLAs have already reached (Mumbai),” he said. In the 288-member Legislative Assembly, the BJP govt will have to prove that it has the backing of 145 MLAs.

The MLAs still unaccounted for

Narhari Zirwal (Dindori)

The two-time MLA represents the tribal constituency of Dindori in Nashik district. Zirwal is known to be an astute and hard working politician with a good grasp of agricultural and tribal issues.

Daulat Daroda (ShahApur)

The four-time MLA represents the tribal constituency of Shahapur in Thane. Daroda had quit Shiv Sena just before the Assembly elections to join NCP.

Anil Patil (Amalner)

Patil is a first-time MLA from Amalner in Jalgaon. He is a recent entrant to the NCP having joined the party in 2017.

Nitin Pawar (Kalwan)

Pawar is a first-time MLA from the tribal-dominated Kalwan constituency in north Maharashtra. He is the son of late A T Pawar, a five-time MLA, who was elected thrice on a NCP ticket and twice on BJP.

Babasaheb Patil (Ahmadpur)

A two-time MLA from Ahmadpur in Latur, Patil had earlier been with Rashtriya Samaj Paksha before joining NCP.

The Ones Who Returned

Dhananjay Munde (Parli)

The nephew of late BJP leader Gopinath Munde, Dhananjay left BJP to join NCP in 2012. He was subsequently made the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council in 2014 and became a first-time MLA in 2019 from Parli. He is a close associate of Ajit Pawar.

Sanjay Bansode (UDGIR )

Bansode is a first-time MLA from Udgir in Latur district.

PRAKASH DADA SOLANKE (MAJALGAON)

The four-time MLA from Majalgaon in Beed had joined NCP in 2009. He was earlier with BJP.

SUNIL BHUSARA (VIKRAMGARH)

Bhusara is a first-time MLA from the tribal constituency of Vikramgarh in Palghar.

DILIP BANKAR (NIPHAD)

A two-time MLA from Niphad, Bankar has been associated with NCP since its inception and had served as the head of the Nashik District Central Cooperative Bank.

SUNIL SHELKE (MAVAL)

A first-time MLA from Maval in Pune district, Shelke was earlier a BJP councillor in Talegaon Municipal Council. NCP sources said Ajit Pawar was the one to rope in Shelkhe and field him from Maval. Shelke’s addition had changed the mood in the NCP’s rank and file,

they added.

MANIKRAO KOKATE (SINNAR)

The four-time MLA from Sinnar in Nashik district has been a party hopper and a recent entrant into NCP. He contested on a NCP ticket for the first time in 2019.

SANDEEP KSHIRSAGAR (BEED)

Sandeep is a first-time MLA from Beed. He was deemed to be a close associate of Ajit Pawar, who had sided with him in his turf war with his uncle Jaydutt Kshirsagar, a former NCP leader who quit the party to join Shiv Sena.

RAJENDRA SHINGNE (BULDHANA)

A five-time MLA from Sindhkhed Raja in Buldhana district, Rajendra has been associated with NCP since its inception.

SUNIL TINGRE (VADGAON SHERI)

A first-time MLA from Pune district’s Vadgaon Sheri.