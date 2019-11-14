Maharashtra govt formation: BJP convenes 3-day marathon meeting

Even as the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena are still grappling with the uncertainty of bringing themselves together on the same page, the state BJP has convened a three-day marathon meeting to discuss the political roadmap.

On Wednesday, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP heaved a sigh of relief after party president and Union Home Minister Amit Shah broke his silence to deny that he had ever closed a deal with Uddhav Thackeray for a 50:50 sharing of the chief minister’s post, as the Sena chief has been claiming. “I had always made it amply clear that Devendra Fadnavis would be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. There was no commitment of CM post to the Shiv Sena,” Shah told a TV channel.

Shah’s statements rejuvenated the state cadre who said Fadnavis stood vindicated against Sena accusations that both the Centre and state leadership were dishonouring a commitment. “The BJP will go hammer and tongs to expose Sena’s bluff against the BJP. Though we had adequate documentary proof to expose Sena’s bluff, we held it back as we did not want to antagonise our ally. Moreover, politics is always give and take,” said a senior BJP general secretary.

There is unanimity within the party that the Centre-state had projected Fadnavis’ leadership and CM tenure for entire five years from 2019 to 2024. The state unit has compiled audio-video footage to show that Sena leaders, including ministers, hailed Fadnavis as the next CM of Maharashtra.

One example the BJP is already talking about is, Sena’s Sanjay Rathod who declared Fadnavis as the next CM when the latter visited his constituency Digras during his statewide Mahajanadesh yatra. Then, Uddhav was present when PM Narendra Modi declared Fadnavis as CM at the BKC rally in Mumbai. There are video-clippings showing Sena members during their campaign using Fadnavis’ leadership and chief ministership to consolidate their vote base during the Assembly polls.

“In Maharashtra, there has always been two poles. One was Congress-NCP politics. Second was BJP-Shiv Sena. Now, with the Shiv Sena switching sides to the Congress-NCP, the BJP gets an open space to take ahead its inclusive politics complete with Hindutva agenda across the 288 Assembly constituencies in Maharashtra,” said a BJP source.

The BJP, the sources said, is viewing the present situation as an opportunity to make inroads across Western Maharashtra, North Maharashtra and Marathwada, which account for 152 of the 288 seats, and where it is poorly positioned at the moment.

“Thackeray said it was his promise to late Bal Thackeray he would ensure “bhagwa” (saffron flag) atop Mantralaya, the state government headquarters. Now, even if Sena-Congress-NCP were to form the government, the foremost condition would be to keep the Hindutva agenda on backburner. How will the Sena host saffron flag,” a senior BJP functionary said.

On Thursday, the BJP will hold discussions with its 105 elected MLAs. The party will give its members a plan to work in their respective constituencies. Although newly elected members have not taken oath of office following the suspension of the State Legislative Assembly after enforcement of President’s Rule, the MLAs believe they will continue to work at the grassroots as party’s “karyakartas”.

On Wednesday, Fadnavis set the stage by removing the designation Chief Minister from his Twitter and Facebook handle. Instead, he described himself as “Devendra Fadnavis, people’s sevak”.

On Friday, the party will meet candidates who lost the elections for an analysis of what went wrong. The BJP contested 164 seats and won 105. It lost 59 seats. The meeting on Saturday will be confined to select leaders and office-bearers to discuss organisational changes. Chandrakant Patil is likely to continue as state BJP president.