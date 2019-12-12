Maharashtra govt portfolios: Shiv Sena gets Home Ministry, NCP Finance, Congress Revenue

CM Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. (PTI) CM Uddhav Thackeray at Vidhan Bhavan on Thursday. (PTI)

Thirteen days after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, key ministerial portfolios were announced on Thursday, with Shiv Sena keeping the important Home Ministry.

Shiv Sena’s Eknath Shinde will take over as the state’s Home Minister. He will also be in charge of urban development, environment, PWD, tourism and parliamentary works ministries.

His party colleague Subhash Desai has been given the industry, higher and technical education, sports and youth, employment portfolios, informed a release from the chief minister’s office.

Thackeray, along with six ministers — two each from Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress — took oath of office on November 28.

NCP’s Chhagan Bhujbal will take charge of the ministries of rural development, social justice, water resources and state excise. Finance and planning, housing, food supply and labour ministries will be under NCP’s Jayant Patil.

Congress’ Balasaheb Thorat will take over as Revenue Minister and will also look after school education, animal husbandry and fisheries department. Nitin Raut will take charge of PWD tribal development, OBC development, women and child development and relief and rehabilitation departments.

Chief minister Thackeray will keep the departments not allocated to any minister, the statement said. Cabinet expansion is likely to take place after the winter session of the state legislature ends on December 21.

Last week sources had said a decision regarding the deputy chief minister’s post had also been a factor behind the delay in the distribution of departments. As per sources, a chorus has been growing within the NCP to appoint Ajit Pawar as the deputy chief minister.

This comes after Fadnavis had on November 23 returned as chief minister, propped up by Ajit Pawar, who was made his deputy. Both were sworn in an early morning ceremony, but the government lasted only 80 hours. On November 28, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray took oath as the chief minister of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

