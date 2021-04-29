Maharashtra govt extends existing Covid restrictions till May 15

THE MAHARASHTRA government on Thursday issued orders, extending the existing lockdown-like restrictions till May 15 to curb Covid-19 infections in the state. The decision comes a day after all cabinet ministers urged Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to extend the current restrictions, initially ordered to be in place till 7 am on May 1, for 15 days.

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte in his order said Maharashtra faces the threat of the virus spreading and therefore, it is an imperative to continue emergency measures to prevent and contain its spread.

All restrictions imposed through the “Break the Chain” orders, along with the additions and clarifications issued, have been extended in the state till 7 am on May 15, it added.

On Wednesday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said all ministers in the cabinet said the restrictions should be extended. “The Covid-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in the state. The number of daily cases is 60,000 and above today. There is certainly some stability in it because there was a prediction that the cases will go beyond 70,000 but it has not happened,” he said.

The health minister added that the cabinet had decided to extend the restrictions, while the CM decided the period of its extension.

The state gradually imposed restrictions on various activities, from movement of people and vehicles to banning of crowd at public places to contain the virus’s spread. Now, only authorised medical and government personnel are allowed to board local trains and public transport, while people can use private or public transport only for emergency purposes.

Grocery shops are allowed to open for four hours, from 7 am to 11 am. Home deliveries from grocery shops and restaurants are allowed till 8 pm. Chemists shops are open till 8 pm. No other shops are allowed to open.