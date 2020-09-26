Maharashtra: Govt exempts staff with disabilities from going to office in lockdown

The department clarified that the exemption or their absence from the office will not affect take-home salaries of these employees. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Friday exempted persons with disabilities (PwDs) employed by state government from having to go to their workplaces during the pandemic.

An order issued by the state’s Social Justice and Special Assistance Department stated that the exemption will remain in force until full restoration of public transport facilities.

Under the guidelines of Mission Begin Again, the Thackeray-led government had made 100 per cent attendance mandatory for Class A and Class B employees from September 1 onwards in government offices, prior to which it was only 15 per cent.

The Maharashtra State Gazetted Officer Federation — a representative outfit for all Class A and B employees — has been demanding relaxations in the revised mandatory attendance clause, citing the sharp rise in coronavirus cases, as well as the lack of adequate and risk-free transport facilities and precautionary measures for employees. Attendance waiver for PwDs was also one of the demands.

