Maharashtra govt data: Zero coronavirus deaths in 17 districts, positive cases contained to single digit in 19

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths. (Representational) Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths. (Representational)

While coronavirus cases have breached the 3,600-mark across the state, the pandemic has been contained to a single digit in at least 19 districts, according to data compiled by the state Ministry of Health. No virus-related death has been reported in 17 districts so far, it adds.

Till Saturday, the state reported 3,648 coronavirus cases and 211 deaths.

According to the data, while most of the coronavirus positive cases are concentrated in Mumbai (2,268) and Pune (546) and its surrounding areas, district administrators say a bigger challenge would be to contain the spread after the industries in areas with few or no coronavirus cases start production and processing activities in a restricted manner.

On Sunday, the state government indicated industries based in green and orange coronavirus zones of the state would be allowed to resume operations from April 20, but in a restricted manner. Borders of all districts, however, would continue to remain sealed with the movement of only essential services allowed.

Green zones are the areas which have not reported any coronavirus case, while orange zones are the ones where only a few such cases have been reported.

“The phase-wise relaxation to core sectors, like agriculture, real estate and infrastructure, in non-coronavirus hotspots will be implemented after strict monitoring. The borders along the districts will not be opened for free movement of people. The exemption will only be made for the transport of essential goods and medical items. The borders will remain sealed,” Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said. While there will be some relaxation in intra-state movement, all such travel will be subjected to strict scrutiny, he said. Guardian ministers of each district have also been directed to coordinate with the district authorities to ensure prohibitory norms are adhered to despite the relaxations.

According to the data, the 19 districts where positive cases have been contained to single-digit are Ahmednagar (9), Latur (8), Ratnagiri (6), Amravati (6), Kolhapur (5), Bhiwandi (4) and Osmanabad (3). Two cases each have been reported from Jalna, Jalgaon and Chandrapur, while one case each has been reported at Ulhasnagar, Dhule, Nandurbar, Sindhudurg, Hingoli, Parbhani, Beed, Washim and Gondia.

The 17 districts that so far have not reported a single coronavirus death are Ulhasnagar, Bhiwandi, Raigad, Nashik, Nandurbar, Kolhapur, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur, Osmanabad, Beed, Washim, Gondia and Yavatmal.

Maximum cases, the data states, have been reported from areas near Mumbai — Thane 134 (4 deaths), Kalyan Dombivali 73 (2), Navi Mumbai 65 (3), Mira Bhayander 64 (2), Nagpur 63 (1) and Vasai Virar 62 (3). Pimpri Chinchwad, located near Pune, has recorded 45 and one death so far.

Referring to Sangli, where all the 26 coronavirus patients have recovered, state Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil said, “Although Sangli has ensured 100 per cent recovery of all 26 positive cases, containment is strictly being observed in the zone. The number of tests carried out has multiplied, resulting in better preventive measures. But unless the numbers across Maharashtra flatten, administration and people have to remain on alert.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.