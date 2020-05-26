Maharashtra govt ‘strong’, says Shiv Sena as CM Uddhav Thackeray meets Sharad Pawar

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with NCP President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai yesterday. (Express file photo) Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut Tuesday said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with NCP President Sharad Pawar in Mumbai yesterday. (Express file photo)

Dismissing speculations about President’s rule in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said the Maharashtra government is stable and “strong”. This comes after a meeting was held between NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Monday evening.

Raut said that the meeting went on for about one and a half hour. “Those doubting the stability of this government are doing so out of their own grudge. This government is strong,” he tweeted in Marathi.

“If prominent leaders like Pawar Ji & Uddhav Ji sit and hold talks when state and country is going through difficult times, then, no one should be troubled. I’ve not heard any talk of it (President’s rule) from Amit Shah ji or Gadkari ji, so how do I believe anything?” Raut was quoted as saying by ANI.

Raut had on Monday claimed the Centre and BJP were trying to create an atmosphere to dismiss the state government and impose President’s rule in the state. “… But they will not succeed,” he said.

Earlier on Monday morning, Pawar had met state Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. The NCP claimed that the meeting took place on the governor’s invitation and no political issues were discussed.

However, the meeting took place in the backdrop of strained relations between the Shiv Sena, which heads the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Raj Bhawan. NCP is one of the key constituents of the MVA government and Pawar was one of the key leaders who had complained about the governor’s “intervention” in the state government’s functioning.

Senior BJP leader and former CM Devendra Fadnavis had recently complained to the governor about the “failure” of the Maharashtra government in handling the coronavirus crisis.

