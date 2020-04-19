Follow Us:
Maharashtra govt bans door to door delivery of newspapers from April 20

By: Express News Service | Mumbai | Published: April 19, 2020 2:03:04 am
The state government on Saturday issued an order exempting print media from the lockdown from Monday but it has prohibited door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines, citing the spread of COVID-19.

In a statement, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that he has communicated it to newspaper owners and editors and explained the stand in detail to them. “They have assured complete cooperation,” he said.

The decision has been criticised by the Opposition.

On Friday, the government had issued an order on allowing exemptions in the state from April 20, based on the Union government’s guidelines, but it had only exempted “electronic media including broadcasting, DTH and cable services”.

An addendum issued on Saturday and signed by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta said: “Print media is hereby exempted from the lockdown from April 20, 2020. However, given the extent of the spread of COVID-19, door-to-door delivery of newspapers and magazines is prohibited.”

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis said: “The main objective of the print media will not be fulfilled if door-to-door distribution is not allowed. Considering the importance of the print media in time of fake news, the World Health Organisation has also stated that newspapers are safe. So, I request the chief minister to reconsider the decision,” he said.

