Tuesday, August 28, 2018
Maharashtra govt asks offices not to use AC below 24 degrees

“This would mean limited use of resources for power generation and help in maintaining the environmental balance and help save money,” the government resolution read

Written by Ajay Jadhav | Pune | Published: August 28, 2018 7:58:51 am
Civic activist Vivek Velankar said the decision sounds good but would be difficult implement.

Citing environmental concerns and the need to conserve energy, the state government has directed all its office to use the air-conditioners at 24 degrees Celsius.

In a government resolution on Monday, the Public Works Department said, “The temperature settings of air-conditioner should be kept at 24 degrees Celsius in all government offices and rest houses along with other government-owned buildings.”

The step would lead to proper use of the facility, it said. “This would mean limited use of resources for power generation and help in maintaining the environmental balance and help save money,” it added.

“It has been noticed that the temperature setting of air-conditioners is kept between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius. This leads to unnecessary consumption of electricity and causes financial loss to the state government and harms the environment due to more use of resources for power generation,” it said.

Civic activist Vivek Velankar said the decision sounds good but would be difficult implement.

