Maharashtra: Govt asks Gadchiroli collector to defreeze accounts of 19 gram sabhas

The Maharashtra government has directed Gadchiroli Collector Deepak Singla to immediately de-freeze the bank accounts of 19 Gadchiroli gram sabhas, saying that no irregularity had been cited by him to the state government to justify his action.

In a letter issued by Deputy Secretary of Tribal Development, L G Dhoke, to Singla on May 26, the government has said, “No violation of Forest Rights Act, 2006, its rules of 2008 and amended rules of 2012 was cited in the letter issued to the bank or in any other documents made available by Collector’s office. Similarly, you have also stated during your discussion with Principal Secretary, Tribal Development, that no specific complaint had been received by you regarding any irregularity in the operation of the back account.”

“You froze the accounts on March 18 without giving any prior notice. You called the gram sabha authorities a month later without conducting any inquiry in the intervening period that coincided with the lockdown period, for which they had to travel 150 km. This was against principles of natural justice,” the letter further stated.

“In the times of corona, the villagers have no job opportunities. Currently, they are collecting tendu leaves. In that respect, the community forest rights communities (CFRCs) need to do financial transactions under the supervision of gram sabhas. Hence, to prevent a situation of hunger, their gram sabha accounts should be de-frozen,” read the letter.

The Indian Express had reported the issue last week. Singla had taken the action, stating that the gram sabhas had erred in depositing the compensation amount of about Rs 65-70 lakh they had received against erection of powergrid transmission towers in the account by bypassing the gram sevak, who is the ex-officio secretary of the gram sabha and a government representative.

The Collector had also instituted a probe into the matter.

The letter also directed the Collector to take action as per the findings of the probe, if anything untoward was found. The letter, however, stated that the gram sabhas were perfectly within their rights conferred by FRA to conduct the bank accounts through the CFRCs and there was nothing irregular about it.

