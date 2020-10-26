Maharashtra: Govt approves over Rs 103-cr compensation to families of cops who died on Covid duty

Apart from the Rs 50 lakh, families of policemen who died due to Covid-19 are also being given Rs 10 lakh by the Maharashtra Police from its welfare fund. (Representational)

THE MAHARASHTRA government, which is providing Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of police personnel who died due to Covid-19, has till October 21 approved payout of over Rs 103 crore to 205 families.

As per details obtained from the Home department, they received applications from 223 families, out of which 205 applications were approved for payout, five were rejected while 14 have been forwarded to the health department to get clarity on the cause of death. Of the 223 claims, while 80 were made by the Mumbai Police, the rest was from other parts of the state.

An official from the Home department said, “So far, upwards of Rs 103 crore have been sanctioned by the Maharashtra government for families of those policemen who passed away on Covid duty.”

The official said that in order to qualify as a corona warrior, there were a few conditions stipulated by the government. Some of these conditions include that the personnel should have been on duty for 14 days prior to falling ill, the personnel should be on Covid duty and lastly the death certificate should clearly mention the cause of death as Covid-19.

“In the four cases that have been rejected until now, either the officer had been on leave and passed away or was not on Covid duty. In such cases, the application made by the family members was rejected,” an official said.

He added, “In some cases, the cause of death was not clearly mentioned or the person died due to multiple factors. There were 14 such cases which we then passed on to the health department where experts will take a closer look. Depending on what they say, we will either approve or reject those applications.”

Apart from the Rs 50 lakh, families of policemen who died due to Covid-19 are also being given Rs 10 lakh by the Maharashtra Police from its welfare fund. “The police personnel also have insurance, so in case of death due to Covid-19, they get around Rs 2-3 lakh from there,” the official said.

The state government had also issued orders in July that in case a policeman passes away on Covid-19 duty, the family will be allowed to stay at the police quarters till the retirement period of the deceased police personnel.

The official said that so far the government has processed 223 applications and nearly 50 more applications are lying with the government. An officer said that at least 270 police personnel from across the state have so far succumbed to the coronavirus. “As compared its early days, the situation now has improved. Various measures have been taken by commissionerates and districts across the state to ensure that the policemen have health centres, helplines and other facilities to help guide them and their family members. These measures have had a good impact and we have seen the number of cases go down. With the state looking after their requirements, the over 2-lakh strong force can do their duty without worrying about anything else,” an IPS officer said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd