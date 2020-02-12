Maharashtra govt declares five-day workweek for state employees

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government has become the seventh state in the country to announce a five- day work week for state government employees.

From February 29, state government employees will have to pitch in 45 more minutes on workdays but will get two offs, instead of one, every week.

The new rule, however, does not apply to offices covered under Factory Rules, Industrial Disputes Act and essential services like the police and fire brigade, government colleges, polytechnic colleges, sanitation workers.

The five-day workweek is already applicable for all central government employees. States including Rajasthan, Bihar, Punjab, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal also have a five-day workweek.

The decision was taken at the state Cabinet meeting chaired by CM Uddhav, The move will benefit nearly 20 lakh officers and employees, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said in a statement.

At present, the work hours of the government employees in Mumbai are from 9.45 am to 5.30 pm and from 10 am to 5.45 pm in the rest of Maharashtra including lunch time of 30 minutes.

The employees currently get holidays on every second and fourth Saturday. The new work hours will be from 9.45 am to 6.15 pm including the lunch break for 30 minutes between 1 pm and 2 pm.

“Due to the five-day week, expenses on electricity, water, diesel and petrol will be saved. Government employees

can now spend time with their families which will boost their quality of life,” the statement said.

The newly formed Maharashtra government of Shiv Sena, Congress and the NCP has lately introduced plans to modify the state.

The state government has revived the ambitious plan of constructing a ‘Mumbai Eye’ in the city on the lines of the hugely popular tourist attraction in London, the London Eye. The Maharashtra cabinet, last month, also approved the proposal to keep multiplexes, shops, restaurants and malls in Mumbai open round the clock.

