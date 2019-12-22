Maharashtra govt announces farm loan waiver up to Rs 2 lakh

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI) Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (PTI)

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday announced an unconditional crop loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh on outstanding loans taken from 2015 to September 30, 2019. The scheme, to be called Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme, was announced by Uddhav in the Assembly on the concluding day of its winter session.

“The government will waive farmers’ loans of up to Rs 2 lakh, pending till September 30. I am announcing the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Farmer Loan Waiver Scheme today in the House. The scheme will start from March next year as the government will require two months for its rollout,” Uddhav said in the Assembly. Besides, a special scheme would be offered for farmers who repay their loans on time, he said.

Uddhav said it would be a transparent scheme and the money would be directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers. “Farmers will not have to meet any conditions. Our intention is to make as many farmers debt-free as possible. The loan taken for the current season, which will be pending next June, will be restructured. A separate incentive scheme will be announced in the next 15 days for farmers who are paying crop loans regularly,” he added.

Jayant Patil, Minister for Finance and senior NCP leader, said the number of beneficiaries and total loan amount to be waived will be announced soon. “Loans of farmers, which have remained outstanding since 2015, would be waived. The total amount to be spent will be more than Rs 20,000 crore, as claimed to have been disbursed by the previous BJP-led government… no forms would be needed, no one will have to stand in queue and no online form submission would be needed, which was required for the previous government’s loan waiver scheme,” he added.

Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis alleged that the government had not fulfilled its original promise of full loan waiver. Staging a walkout from the Assembly, he alleged that the government has “backstabbed” farmers. He also questioned the government’s failure to give assistance of Rs 25,000 per hectare to farmers who suffered losses due to unseasonal rain, a demand which Uddhav himself had made before he became CM.

