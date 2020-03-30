Maharashtra govt allows legislators to buy medical equipment for hospitals from LAD fund

In a government resolution issued recently, the state Finance department said, “Legislators can purchase medical equipment and necessary items for hospitals. Legislators can spend Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.” (Express photo) In a government resolution issued recently, the state Finance department said, “Legislators can purchase medical equipment and necessary items for hospitals. Legislators can spend Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.” (Express photo)

The Maharashtra government has decided to allow legislators to use their local area development fund (LAD) to buy medical equipment for public hospitals in the wake of spread of COVID-19.

In a government resolution issued recently, the state Finance department said, “Legislators can purchase medical equipment and necessary items for hospitals. Legislators can spend Rs 50 lakh for the purpose.”

The resolution added that legislators could spend the fund for the purchase of infra-red thermometers, personal protection equipment (PPE) kits, coronavirus testing kits, ICU ventilators, face masks, gloves and sanitisers for hospital staff besides setting up of isolation or quarantine wards.

It said a legislator should send proposals to the district administration, which would give its approval after discussing it with local government hospitals dealing with COVID-19 cases.

The state government has also clarified that the fund would not be used for repair and maintenance of equipment in hospitals.VIncidentally, Congress MLC Anant Gadgil has been spending from his LAD fund for government hospitals. “Health issues should always be the priority. I have been spending local area development funds to upgrade facilities in government-run Sassoon hospital,” Gadgil said.

State legislators get Rs 3 crore as LAD fund.

