Maharashtra Guv has violated Constitution, Ajit Pawar has no right to issue whip: Retired SC judge

WITH Supreme Court on Tuesday likely to order a floor test in Maharashtra Assembly, a top retired Supreme Court judge and Constitutional experts believe NCP leader and newly-appointed Deputy CM of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar stands on weak ground vis-a-vis the issue of a whip is concerned, adding he has no locus standi to issue the whip.

Slamming Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for “violating the Constitution and the principles of parliamentary democracy, “Justice (retd) P B Sawant said, “Whatever is happening currently in Maharashtra is highly unconstitutional. From the appointment of Chief Minister and Deputy CM and their bid to form the government, this is not the constitutional route. Even when the Assembly term expired, the appointment of the caretaker chief minister was also unconstitutional. The Governor should not have been a party to these unconstitutional happenings… The MLAs first have to take an oath, only then the Assembly takes birth and subsequently the government has to be formed.”

“The governor failed to maintain the dignity of the August office,” he added.

“Leader of the ruling party” and “puppet in the hands of the government”, describing the Governor, Justice Sawant said: “The governor is the head of the state and he cannot behave like the leader of the ruling party.”

“Ajit Pawar has been removed from the post of the legislature party head by the NCP. Therefore, he can’t issue a whip. It will be unconstitutional,” he said, adding that Jayant Patil, who has been appointed the legislature party leader by NCP is the rightful leader to issue the whip.

Agreeing with Justice Sawant’s view, constitutional expert Ulhas Bapat said though Ajit was first appointed the legislature party leader by the NCP, he was removed from the post by NCP and a new leader was appointed. “There is a general law that if one decision is superseded by another, the second one shall prevail. For instance, in case of a Will, if the first Will is superseded by another, the second one shall prevail,” said Bapat.

Bapat said in this case, NCP has appointed Jayant Patil as their legislature party leader. “The new leader’s whip will be valid as the old leader no more remains in charge following his removal by the party,” he said.

Constitutional and legal experts say from the disqualification aspect too Ajit stands on a slippery ground. “If two-third of NCP MLAs, that is 36, vote against his whip, those will be held valid. In this case, anti-defection law does not apply,” Bapat said.

Stating that this was an “unprecedented situation,” advocate Asim Sarode said, “The protem speaker has to give an oath to MLA who will then be elected the permanent speaker. The election of a permanent speaker will make it clear who is on which side…”

Sarode said the Congress-NCP-Sena today demanded in the Supreme Court that protem speaker should be allowed to conduct floor test.

The three parties have also sought video documentation of the voting procedure.

As for the nature of voting, Sarode said it seems the three parties prefer a “division of House rather than voice or ballot voting”.

On Saturday, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit were administered oath by Governor Koshyari in a “hush-hush” ceremony. NCP described the oath-taking ceremony as “chori chori chupke chupke ceremony.”