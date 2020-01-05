Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari approves allocation of portfolios

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. (file/Express photo by Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray with his wife Rashmi Thackeray and Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at the Raj Bhavan. (file/Express photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Sunday approved the allocation of portfolios in the state cabinet as finalised by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

“Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has approved the allocation of portfolios as proposed by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray,” the official Twitter account of the office of the Governor of Maharashtra tweeted.

On Saturday, a list of names were sent to the Governor’s office in the evening but it was not cleared, forcing another day’s delay in allocation of portfolios. Earlier, the delay was due to disagreement between the three ruling allies — Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

The NCP, however, shifted the blamed on Governor Bhagat Singh for delaying the matter for another day.

State minister and NCP leader Jayant Patil tweeted that the list was sent to Koshyari at 7.30 pm. An official from the state government said the file was sent around 8-8.30 pm. Sources in the Sena and the NCP claimed that the file was sent at 9.45 pm.

“But the Governor’s office conveyed to the state government that the Governor has retired for the night and the file could not be cleared on Saturday. The file will be put up before the Governor on Sunday,” a top source from NCP said.

Sources also said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was keen to finish the task of allocating and announcing the portfolios on Saturday itself. “After holding discussions and completing the work, the list was sent to the Governor’s office. In the past, lists have been sent much later than this, and we were hoping it would be cleared immediately,” a source said.

Calling the Governor office’s response “very surprising”, NCP chief Sharad Pawar told The Sunday Express, “The same Governor had revoked President’s Rule late at night and administered oath to Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar early morning. Had the list been cleared today, the ministers would have started working from tomorrow.”

