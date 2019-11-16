Maharashtra Governor announces aid to farmers for damage caused by unseasonal rains

Amid the ongoing political uncertainty in the state, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Saturday took stock of the damage to crops caused by unseasonal rains during the October-November 2019 period and announced financial relief to the affected farmers.

Advertising

A relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for agricultural kharif crops and a relief of Rs 18,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture/perennial crops was announced today.

In addition to this, the governor further announced the exemption of land revenue to the affected area and exemption of examination fee of school and colleges to the wards of farmers whose crops suffered damages.

The governor also directed the state administration to disburse relief immediately.

Advertising

The announcement comes even as the Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena meeting with the governor was postponed today. According to NCP, the meeting was related to farmers issues and other administrative subjects and was not political in nature.

Maharashtra has been under President’s rule since Tuesday after Governor Koshyari conveyed to President Ram Nath Kovind that no party or alliance was in the position to form the government.

The Sena reached out to the Congress-NCP combine for government formation after its demand for sharing the chief minister’s post and equal distribution of portfolios was rejected by the BJP, its pre-poll ally.

In the 288-member assembly, the BJP and the Sena secured a comfortable majority by winning 105 and 56 seats, respectively. The Congress and the NCP, pre-poll allies, won 44 and 54 seats, respectively.